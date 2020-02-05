Asaad to head Cisco’s Africa operations

MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – TECHNOLOGY firm, Cisco, is making the most of the digital transformation to further its presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

It has appointed Reem Asaad as its new Vice President for the area.

“I am excited to have Reem join Cisco, leading our MEA business,” said Wendy Mars, President of Cisco’s Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia region.

“Reem has a wealth of experience in business leadership and strong understanding of the digital transformation landscape. I am confident of Reem’s ability to empower our workforce and help regional businesses address their challenges.”

With over two decades of experience across industries including technology, financial services and customer experience, Asaad’s role will focus on strengthening collaborations with governments, customers and partners.

This is underpinned by Cisco’s portfolio of advanced solutions to accelerate their digitisation agendas.

“Having been a Cisco Client and a Partner over the years, it is with great pride that I join the Cisco team,” Asaad said.

“There is no doubt that the Middle East and Africa region has a huge potential which I look forward to unleashing together with the support of my wider team,” she added.

Prior to joining Cisco, Asaad held the position of Chief Executive Officer at Raya Contact Centre, a business process outsourcing service provider based in Cairo (Egypt) with operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, servicing multi-national and Fortune 500 companies.

– CAJ News