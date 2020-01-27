16 cars won at MTN Cake Crush tourney

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – SIXTEEN MTN customers have driven away in VW Polo Vivos and nine others are still in with a chance of winning the luxury car.

The winnings are courtesy of the MTN Cake Crush that concludes at the end of January.

Olwethu Mthengwane, aged 24, from Thembalethu in George is the latest winner.

The first MTN Pulse customer to win in the competition, she is currently a merchandiser but aims to study Human Resources and move on to become an HR partner at a reputable company.

This would spur her passion for people.

In the short term, she is planning a road-trip to Cape Town.

MTN Pulse is a new youth price plan for 18 to 24-year olds that aims to keep South Africa’s youth connected at affordable data and voice rates.

“’Your Pulse Your Way’ is about giving young people hope and inspiration to dream, learn, grow and succeed, while keeping them connected affordably on the best network in South Africa,” said Nonhlanhla Sibiya, Manager for MTN Pulse.

She said MTN was delighted to have helped Mthengwane on her first step to her future successes and wished her all the best for what they know will be a very bright future.

“Congratulations to Olwethu,” Sibiya said.

– CAJ News