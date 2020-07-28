5G earmarked to rebuild COVID-ravaged economies

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG – THE fifth-generation technology standard for cellular networks (5G) is projected to play a pivotal role in aiding the recovery of economies ravaged by the global outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

GSM Association (GSMA or Global System for Mobile Communications) believes the deployment of 5G must remain at the forefront of recovery plans, as this next-gen technology will stimulate digital growth and innovation as well as new levels of efficiency across industries.

Some regional blocs have identified 5G as an important pillar for COVID-19 recovery.

“The rollout of 5G will drive future innovation and economic growth, delivering greater societal benefit and enabling new digital services and business models,” Alex Sinclair, GSMA Chief Technology Officer, said.

He was delivering the keynote address at the Better World Summit 2020, organised by global technology firm, Huawei.

The official, therefore, reiterated GSMA’s condemnation of conspiracy theories linking 5G to the spread of COVID-19.

This misinformation led to attacks on personnel and masts of mobile operators around the world.

“The GSMA strongly condemned the attacks and has been working with operators to dispel these myths,” Sinclair said.

Also presenting at the Better World Summit, Huawei’s Guo Ping, Rotating CEO spoke on unlocking the full potential of 5G to drive commercial success.

According to the Chinese-headquartered company, there are already more than 90 million 5G users worldwide.

Ping said as global 5G deployment began to wrap up, there was a need to strengthen the focus on industry applications.

“This will help us unleash the full potential of 5G,” the Huawei executive said.

He said for 5G to succeed commercially, the entire industry must work together.

Ping pledged Huawei would double on efforts to equip its partners with the capabilities they need.

“We will promote joint innovation, and drive growth for everyone in the value chain,” he said.

– CAJ News