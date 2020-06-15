Absolute love a key weapon against evil

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

IT is always difficult to love people who do not reciprocate your love, isn’t it?

Likewise, it is not easy to love your enemy.

Yet, Jehovah insists we should love one another. He insists that loving one another must include our enemies.

Loving another person despite their evil, wickedness, wrongful, nefarious, vicious and heinous actions perfectly helps them see light of Jehovah.

At the same time, this love will cleanse crooked hearts as well as their untrustworthy, dishonest, dubious, deceitful and twisted minds.

The creator of heaven and earth always encourages everyone of us to emit love as a sign of being born of Jehovah, and most importantly as a proof of knowing Yahweh.

According 1 John 4:7 of the New Living Translation: “Dear friends, let us continue to love one another, for love comes from God. Anyone who loves is a child of God and knows God.”

The good thing about loving is that it qualifies those practising it to be called children of Jehovah.

Is it not good news to be called a child of Yahweh?

Does this not give you hope of turning a cruel world into a better global village?

Does this not inspire you to be counted among the children of Jehovah?

If this does not uplift, impress, excite, hearten or motivate you, then nothing will.

I do not know what other good news will ever encourage you.

This is why our Lord Jesus Christ teaches again to love our enemies and pray for all those that hate and persecute us.

This is to show that we are sons and daughters of the Most High Jehovah.

Matthew 5:44-45 of the English Standard Version supports this True Gospel.

It attests, “But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven. For he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”

We all know very well that situational variables can bring into play powerful influences over human behaviour, but without this love of Jehovah I’m preaching here, the money that everyone so desires most easily loses its value.

Whenever we allow the love of Jehovah to flow in our hearts, we automatically become something bigger than what the wicked world would think of.

The love of Jehovah makes people to be happy. It helps lower blood pressure. His love reduces anxiety. It controls pain. Jehovah’s love helps us heal faster. It makes people rich. People with love rarely visit doctors.

His love makes individuals eliminate their fears.

Other reasons for exercising love is that it makes people hopeful, grateful and inspired.

Love changes people’s lives.

It addresses problems associated with colds and helps people to better manage stress, makes them selfless.

Most importantly, love makes people believe in themselves.

Above and beyond all other considerations, love covers multitudes of sins.

1 Peter 4:8 of the Berean Study Bible concurs this True Gospel. It states “Above all, love one another deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.”

Therefore, people who do not love others are very foolish, stupid

silly, idiotic, lunatic and do not know Jehovah.

According to 1 John 4:8 of the English Standard Version: “Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.”

Since Jehovah loved us in the first place and showed us unconditional love, God’s love also inspires us to love our neighbours with compassion!

Interestingly, the love of God helps us not to be fearful.

1 John 4:18 of the New International Version attests this True Gospel: “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.”

Those that hold hatred, bitterness, animosity and ill feelings always encounter broken hearts, loss of freedom and cut off friends and family.

Hateful people are always vulnerable. People without love are always depressed. They have a high possibility of committing suicide.

As I wrap-up my True Gospel message, I therefore call upon each one of us to continue loving, not in word or talk but in deed and in truth.

1 John 3:18 of the New International Version says: “Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika