Adapt or die: The chameleon and dinosaur tale

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

ADAPT or else die!

Those in business, politics, agriculture or relationships already have some hints as to what this True Gospel will focus on.

Failure to adapt in order to change from habitual ways of doing things will lead to extinction.

An apt example to this is a creature called a dinosaur.

Along the way, I will also mention another creature called a chameleon.

For the benefit of the unknowing, a dinosaur is a fossil reptile of the Mesozoic era, in many species reaching an enormous size.

In modern day, a dinosaur is widely defined as a person or thing that is outdated or has become obsolete because of failure to adapt to changing circumstances.

When I was growing up, I used to read about or watch the dinosaur on television.

Apart from that, I have never come across that creature.

Many questions kept pestering my mind as to what really caused this huge creature to go extinct?

After embarking on some studies, I therefore discovered the dinosaur died a natural death or else migrated, relocated, resettled or moved from earth to different planets.

The migration or total extinction was a result of adaptability challenges.

My main suspicion is that the dinosaur migrated elsewhere because of the universe has many planets besides Earth.

Apart from having millions of spheres, I will pick-up the common ones that most of you who might have studied at school.

These comprise of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and of course the earth where we live.

Now, faced with habitability challenges, the dinosaur encountered either total extinction or migration to any of the above planets.

As I delve deeper into the causes of dinosaur’s extinction, let me quickly clarify some of the myths, fabrications, falsehoods, fallacies and misconception by atheists, non-believers, doubting Thomases or agnostics that there is no Jehovah.

If indeed there is no Jehovah, then tell me who created all these planets I have shared above?

This is why I always remind human beings, especially Christians of today, not to so put much trust in church principals, because Jehovah is the ultimate Supreme Ruler of the universe.

Believe me, apart from the planet earth, which you all know consisting of the continents such as Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia (Oceania), Europe, North America and South America, there are bigger planets than the earth.

The largest planet is Jupiter, which beats out all the other planets in both mass and volume. Jupiter’s mass is more than 300 times that of Earth where we live, and its diameter, at 140,000 km, is about 11 times Earth’s diameter.

After dinosaurs vanished from earth due to adaptability predicaments, researchers believe life impact and volcanism were their true killers.

They disappeared in a mass extinction that wiped out most of the planet’s species.

Scientists have evidence that massive tsunamis could have contributed to the killing of many organisms 66 million years ago, including dinosaurs.

Some researchers believe Deccan volcanic eruptions that spewed more than a million cubic kilometers (240 000 cubic miles) of molten rock and debris in what is now India today, could have been the main cause of dinosaurs to die or migrate.

It is widely believed these volcanic eruptions might have contributed to the mass extinction that ended the dinosaurs’ reign.

Researchers and archaeologists suspect these dinosaurs include the 65-million-year-old Cucullaea Antarctica shells, which held chemical clues of a temperature change during the extinction event.

In North America, there are assumptions and conclusions that towering tsunamis buried plants and animals alike under thick piles of rubble, which also caused these dinosaurs to die absolutely since the planet earth was no longer suitable for their survival.

Despite these crises over 66 million years ago, researchers believe lofted debris darkened skies around the world while the planet earth chilled — and stayed that way for years.

While we noticed how the dinosaurs vanished, I am excited to bring into the picture a creature called chameleon.

The chameleon stands out as a creature whose skin changes colour to match the characteristics or colour of its surroundings.

What I like most about chameleons is their ability to survive under any environment or climatic conditions ranging from rainforests to scorching and blistering deserts allow them to suitably live on earth.

I also like their being independently mobile.

They are also capable of aiming at their prey because they always focus forward in coordination, affording the animal stereoscopic vision.

Chameleons are adapted for climbing and visual hunting. They live in warm habitats that range from rain forest to desert conditions, with various species occurring in Africa, especially many in parts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. Others are found in southern Europe and across southern Asia.

When hunted by its predators, this creature easily outsmarts them. Similarly, when a chameleon is hunting its prey, it can safely catch them without detection.

It is unique for easily outmaneuvering predators and preys alike. For example, if a chameleon climbs a tree, presumably where snakes are hiding, the chameleon quickly adapts and changes its colour to that of tree leaves.

This shields the chameleon from its predators or prey.

This ability to change colours and more-so to survive under difficult environments makes it pull through.

Therefore, what sets the dinosaur and chameleon apart is that the latter can adapt, hence they continued to exist up until today.

Failure to adapt change is what causes extinction, migration or total collapse.

So, my question to you brethren, are you able to adapt for survival under any changing global conditions? Is your love with your partner static or moving with times?

Is your business adapting?

If you resist change in your life just like, we have noticed with dinosaurs, your extinction is not far.

This is why Jehovah is always urging us to repent so that we have eternal life instead of extinction.

Isaiah 55:6 of the Berean Study Bible states: “Seek the LORD while He may be found; call on Him while He is near.”

The book of Isaiah is further supported in Acts 3:19-20 of the New International Version, which reads: “Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord, and that he may send the Messiah, who has been appointed for you–even Jesus.”

Seeking Jehovah entails having the ability to reform from being a sinner into a new creature just like a chameleon.

Refusing to accept change leads into total destruction and eradication just like we have noticed with dinosaurs.

May I take this opportunity to encourage you not to faint in your trust in Jehovah.

When you feel you are about to collapse, please, do not! Rather hold on to your faith in Jehovah so that you can live eternally.

At its core, repentance is a routine act that includes not only an admission of wrongdoing, but also a pledge to do better.

Proverbs 28:13 of the New Living Translation explains: “People who conceal their sins will not prosper, but if they confess and turn from them, they will receive mercy.”

Jehovah is about to transform your life in order to adapt. Fellow brethren, do not give up to Jehovah, who is busy transforming your life to adapt in any situation.

Firstly, Jehovah wants us to repent so that we may be able to live eternally. Jehovah is calling us so that we reason together.

Isaiah 1:18 of the English Standard Version states: “Come now, let us reason together, says the LORD: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool.”

Things seem tough today but Jehovah is in control. Jehovah is busy transforming your life both outwardly and inwardly. All you have to do is confess sins and have faith in Jehovah alone.

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika.