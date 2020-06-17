Adesina receives backing for AfDB second term

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS – NIGERIAN, Dr Akimwumi Adesina, has received a key endorsement for a second term as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Dr Mima Nedelcovych, a former United States representative to the bank, believes his country should back the endorsement.

“I see absolutely no reason why (the US Government) should not wholeheartedly support the re-election of President Akinwumi Adesina for a second term,” Nedelcovych said.

Nedelcovych served as the AfDB’s US Executive Director from 1989 to 1993, noted during Adesina’s tenure, the bank retained its AAA rating by the world’s four major ratings agencies for four years in succession.

Furthermore, Adesina increased the AfDB’s income by over 46 percent.

Recently, ex-Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, also came out strongly in support of Adesina’s second term.

The eighth President of the AfDB, Adesina (60) has been at the helm since 2015.

– CAJ News