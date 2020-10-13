Africa readies for first world telecoms summit

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA – WITH the coronavirus (COVID-19) having shifted the spotlight to connectivity, the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) 2021 will be the foremost conference for driving global technology development for the achievement of the global sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Scheduled for November 2021 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia it will be held in Africa for the first time.

WTDC is a crucial forum for ICT development as it sets the roadmap for achieving telecommunications development across the world.

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) in conjunction with the National Communication Authority of South Sudan has convened the first preparatory meeting (virtual) for the WTDC-21.

The meeting aims to bring together duty bearers of the telecommunications sector across Africa in order to establish leading committees to develop the African common proposals and positions on the WTDC agenda items.

WTDC-21 and its preparatory meetings come at a time when the world is increasingly aware of the role of ICT as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Digital solutions, economies and connectivity are key enablers of development and achievement the SDGs,” said Dr Alsadig Gamaleldeen Amaleldeen, the Director General of Telecommunication and Post Regulatory Authority (TPRA) Sudan.

Speaking during the opening of the forum, John Omo, the ATU Secretary General, said these preparations would consider African states’ weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

“We will also sanction special consideration on the pandemic’s outcomes so far and use them to enhance our individual and international collaborations as well as relevant partnerships during the conference,” Omo said.

– CAJ News