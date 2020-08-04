Africa supports #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG – FROM politicians to footballers, South Africans and other African nationals have expressed solidarity with Zimbabweans brutalized by government forces as the political and economic crises worsens.

The solidarity against abduction of journalists, power abuse and plundering of state resources (corruption) has been maintained under the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter, inspired by the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter crusade in the United States (US).

Among supporters of the trending hashtag are Malawi’s newly elected president, Lazarus Chakwera, South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, and English-based footballer, Percy Tau.

Malema went further and threatened to remove the Zimbabwean embassy from Pretoria following the alleged human rights abuses in South Africa’s troubled northern neighbour.

“We call for the removal of the Zimbabwean Embassy in SA (South Africa) until they restore the human rights in that country. Failure to do so, we will prevent any official from the Zimbabwean government from participating in any gathering in SA until they respect ordinary Zimbabweans,” Malema tweeted.

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, also registered his displeasure.

He urged social media users to support the Hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter.

“Dear @Twitter please make a graphic for this hashtag, #ZimbabweanLivesMatter. I think it deserves recognition in the same way that #BlackLivesMatter has a graphic,” Maimane stated.

Chakwera broke the silence of African incumbent presidents.

The presidents have come under criticism for always siding with their abusive counterparts.

South Africa has again been silent and is infamous for its so-called ‘quiet diplomacy’.

“I would like to express my deep concern to the people of Zimbabwe, you deserve to be listened to,” Chakwera stated.

Tau, the Bafana Bafan striker, rallied his 355 900 social media followers to support the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign.

Tendai Biti, the deputy leader of Zimbabwe’s official opposition, Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A), thanked the footballer.

Exiled former Zimbabwean cabinet minister, Jonathan Moyo, also acknowledged the support.

Zimbabwean state security forces have lurched into a new human rights abuse scandal after thwarting an anti-corruption demonstration scheduled for last week.

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume have been in jail for two weeks for urging fellow citizens to protest against corruption as well as economic meltdown.

– CAJ News