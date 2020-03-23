Africa’s logistics issues hamper COVID-19 aid

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA – AFRICA has received a major boost against the coronavirus (COVID-19) after charity organisations donated millions of medical supplies.

However, getting these donations to all 54 countries is a major challenge.

This is because of diverse geographic conditions and different levels of infrastructure in the continent.

“There is a great logistical and transportation challenge,” the Jack Ma Foundation stated.

“We are working around the clock to make the delivery as fast as possible. The faster we move, the earlier we can help.”

On Sunday, an Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight loaded with medical supplies to Africa from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation landed in the capital Addis Ababa.

The flight carried 5,4 million face masks, kits for 1,08 million detection tests, 40 000 sets of protective clothing and 60 000 sets of protective face shields.

The supplies will be transported on and distributed throughout the rest of the continent regardless of logistical issues.

Remaining shipments of medical supplies are expected to reach Addis Ababa and be distributed to more African nations over the next few weeks.

This relief initiative forms part of Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 and provide aid to afflicted communities across the globe.

Africa is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Confirmed cases as of this past weekend were 572 with 12 reported deaths.

Jack Ma Foundation is the self-named philanthropic project of the Chinese business magnate, investor and politician.

He is the co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, a multinational technology conglomerate.

– CAJ News