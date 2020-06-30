Airlink expands domestic flights network

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – AIRLINK is expanding its domestic network to connect customers for business and essential service travel to South African inland and coastal cities.

It has added flights between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein, Nelspruit, Upington and Pietermaritzburg as well as Cape Town to Bloemfontein and Cape Town to Port Elizabeth.

The flights will start operating on Monday next week.

This follows the reopening of seven airports for domestic travel, as announced by Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula.

Airlink anticipates that additional airports will be approved in the next few weeks, which would see more flights added to its schedule.

It expects airports to include Kimberley, Mthatha, Polokwane, Richards Bay as well as Cape Town to George.

Airlink is Southern Africa’s largest independent airline.

It carried 2 million customers on more than 63 000 flights last year, servicing more than 55 routes to 39 destinations in nine African countries and St Helena Island.

However, international travel remains banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

– CAJ News