ANC suspends elective meetings after bloodshed

by ANNA NTABANE

MBOMBELA – THE ruling African National Congress (ANC) has suspended its contentious Branch General Meetings (BGMs) in the province after violence left two members dead.

Two members from ward 32 Mbombela and ward 17 Msukalinga sub-regions have died as a result of the skirmishes preceding the provincial elective conference where branches have to undergo their BGMs for nomination of leadership and delegates.

Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, the acting provincial secretary, condemned the violence.

“We are aware of two cases which took place during the BGM nomination processes,” she said.

“The ANC is saddened by the recent violent incidents during these gatherings which resulted in the death of its members.”

Ntshalintshali conveyed the party’s condolences to the families of the deceased.

She assured them of the party’s support and commitment to ensure the culprits were brought to book.

“We pray for the families to find strength in the solace of God,” Ntshalintshali added.

A number of cases have been reported including intimidation and assault during the infighting.

“These acts of violence shall not be tolerated and should not be done in the name of the ANC or preferred leadership,” Ntshalintshali concluded.

Coincidentally, ANC on Monday suspended all its branch meetings, provincial and regional conferences following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

– CAJ News