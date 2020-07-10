Anxiety over ISIS terror threat to SA

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO – THREATS issued by the Islamic State (IS) against South Africa, should it intervene in the insurgency in Mozambique, highlight the risk of the terror spilling into neighbouring countries.

IS, which is linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), in a recent article in its official Al Naba publication, took particular aim at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional powerhouse, South Africa.

It threatened to “open a fighting front inside South African borders” in the event of the country’s direct military intervention in the northern Cabo Delgado.

Cabo Delgado is the epicentre of the Islamist insurgency by Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah, a group affiliated to ISIS, one of the world’s most brutal terror sects.

“It may not be long until the power of the IS threat toward other countries in the (Southern Africa) region is tested,” stated the Amed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

Democratic Alliance (DA), the South African main opposition, expressed concern at the threats.

“South Africa cannot afford to ignore this threat from ISIS or take its warning lightly,” Kobus Marais, DA Shadow Minister of Defence, stated.

Kobus called on South Africa and the rest of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to curtail the threat posed by ISIS.

Late in June, SADC made progress towards an agreement on an assistance package for Mozambique to address the Cabo Delgado conflict.

This would include provisions for military deployments from some member countries.

It is estimated that over 2 000 people have been killed since 2017.

The past week has again been volatile in Cabo Delgado.

This stems from the June 27 attack on the Mocimboa da Praia region.

The attack continued through July 3.

According to reports, three civilians beheaded were among an unspecified number of civilians killed.

At least 12 Mozambican soldiers reportedly died.

Government sources claimed the army killed 100 terrorists.

– CAJ News