App for Africa’ challenges Facebook, Instagram

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN – HAILED as a social media platform for Africans by Africans, MY! is set to be launched on 10th May (next week).

“Having developed the app over a period of two years, with a series of tests, we are now confident that the app is ready to be released to the world,” said Samuel Zean Jr, Co-founder, MY!

According to the developer, MyCountry MyWorld, there are over 4 billion internet users across the world and growing by 332 million in the past 12 months as well as more than 900 000 new users each day,

MY! presents a platform where these users especially from developing economies can tell their story their own way and own the platform, developers said.

“(A) majority of Africans complain of how African nations are portrayed by the western countries on both traditional media and digital media,” Zean Jr said.

“The MY! app is developed by Africans for Africans to help change this narrative. Whereby, everyone is given a chance to tell their story their way,” he added.

MY! is described as an inclusive social media platform that appeals to all age groups.

The app provides “unmatched user experience, engagement, interaction and entertainment” while its interface is lauded as user friendly and easy to navigate through.

Developed and founded by a small group of self-funded African immigrant community from Liberia and Sierra Leone who reside in Minnesota, the app is meant to take on both Facebook and Instagram.

“In a time of so much unrest, it brings hope to many seeing this diverse group of people coming together to create something special for the world” said Adam Borgerding, Vice President of Operations, MY!

Plans are to officially launch MY! on May 10, to be readily available on Google Play and Apple Store.

– CAJ News