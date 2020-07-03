Avon breakthrough technology to beautify women

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – MILLIONS of women are set to undergo a transformation to their most beautiful skin in years following Avon’s introduction of its latest ANEW Skin Reset Plumping Shots clinically proven to revitalise skin.

It is powered by Protinol, a patented formula that naturally restores collagen 1 and 3 to a perfect balance that is found in a baby skin.

Independent scientific tests have confirmed that Protinol™, the breakthrough formula discovered by Avon, helps to rebuild and simulate the perfect balance of collagen.

The findings were authenticated in a test conducted in a controlled laboratory environment where these never seen results were observed and validated.

The breakthrough ingredient is already gaining attention from industry leading scientists.

Dr Bayat from the University of Manchester independently tested the ingredient to help fully understand its power.

“This is the first time I have ever seen a significant increase in collagen 3 from a topical skincare product,” Dr Bayat said.

Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine Managing Director, commented on the breakthrough.

“Since inception, driving innovation has always been the heart of our business,” he said.

“We are delighted that we have once again developed another industry-leading innovation that will give millions of women the seven-day transformation for their best skin in years.”

Available exclusively at Avon, Protinol™ will serve as a benchmark formula that will transform the beauty and cosmetics industry.

Mareletse said this was a trailblazing solution Avon representatives would be delighted to sell.

“It will win the hearts and minds of our consumers. Whether they’re buying online or face to face, we can’t wait to hear consumer feedback because this new ingredient offers new and never before experienced benefits,” he said.

The new ANEW Skin Reset Plumping Shots will be available in July from local Avon representatives or from the Avon website (www.avon.co.za).

Customers who order from the website will have their orders directly delivered to their doorstep.

Customers who order from their representatives will have their orders delivered with a personal touch by their representatives.

– CAJ News