Avon, David Tlale alliance offers bespoke beauty products

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – A STUDY by global market research and consumer data company, Statista, indicates that the fashion industry in South Africa raked in revenues of R9,6 billion (US$639,3 million) in 2019 from the sales of footwear, apparel, bags and accessories.

This is up from R7,8 billion generated in the previous year.

The study further found that consumers aged between 18 and 24 accounted for 29,6 percent of the sales, while those aged between 25 and 34 responsible for 39,5 percent of sales in the period under review.

Making the most of this lucrative sector, Avon, one of world’s biggest beauty companies, has announced a collaboration with world-acclaimed South African designer, David Tlale, to launch a selection of items for fashion-savvy customers.

The Avon – David Tlale inaugural collection will be available for direct purchase from March.

The partnership between Avon and Tlale is the first collaboration of its kind at Avon and in the direct selling business in South Africa.

In terms of the partnership, Avon customers will for the first time get an opportunity to directly purchase sought-after accessories from their Avon Beauty Entrepreneurs or from any of the company’s digital platforms, including the Avon ON App and the Avon Store.

The announcement of this ground-breaking collaboration was at a ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

“This partnership with an internationally renowned fashion icon gives us an opportunity to reaffirm our drive to democratise beauty for millions of our customers and to contribute meaningfully to the empowerment of our Beauty Entrepreneurs and the female economy,” said Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director of Avon Justine South Africa.

The items that will be available for purchase in the inaugural collection include a scarf, a tote bag, a sling bag and a pair of sunglasses.

Avon’s digital and e-commerce platforms have been enhanced to offer a seamless and pleasant customer experience.

Tlale said Avon Justine had a single-minded purpose of empowering women, values that attracted him to join forces with the company.

“This is a win-win partnership in which our broader base of customers will ultimately benefit,” Tlale said.

– CAJ News