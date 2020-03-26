Avon hits back at COVID-19 claims

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – AVON has refuted claims has classified its business as an essential service amid the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The beauty company rejected the claims as unfounded, unsubstantiated and untrue.

“Avon takes a dim view to these unsubstantiated claims which it regards as malicious,” Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director: Avon Justine SA, stated.

When the numbers of confirmed coronavirus infections steadily increased, Avon made provisions to protect its employees, suppliers and customers by instructing its employees to work from home, Avon stated.

As of Monday, Avon Justine Head Office employees that had been working from home since Wednesday last week reached 85 percent.

Its head office is closing from March 26 in compliance with the national lockdown decree announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The shutdown will include call centre employees who have been provided with digital tools and data bundles to work from home.

Its distribution centre with a rotational staff compliment of approximately 80 per shift could be working if the company is deemed an essential service by the Department of Trade and Industry.

“All measure in line with the government guidelines and directive are being put in place to protect our employees,” Mareletse stated.

“We are exploring every option available to us to, firstly, protect our employees and our partners, and also ensure that their jobs will be secure.”

Avon distributes sanitizing and basic personal hygiene products that have been expressly designated as essential goods.

– CAJ News