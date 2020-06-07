Avon Justine enhance cops’ fight against COVID-19

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – EFFORTS to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) scourge in the country have received a major boost after a global beauty and personal care brand company pledged 1,5 tonnes of hand sanitisers to the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Avon Justine has pledged the sanitisers, a development welcomed by the police, who are among government workers exposed to the virus.

“We are delighted for this kind gesture which will go a long way to help in bolstering our defences against this pandemic,” said SAPS’Col Katlego Mogale.

“Our members are exposed to this pandemic daily, risking life and limb in the exercise of their duties. These hand sanitizers will give police officials the peace of mind in the full knowledge that they have the proven and effective defence against coronavirus,” Mogale added.

Avon Justine stated that as a socially responsible and caring corporate citizen, it was conscious that the fight against COVID-19 is not the responsibility of any single entity or government department.

“Our law enforcement officials are the unsung heroes and heroines who are putting their lives on the line to protect us against this invisible enemy,” Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine Managing Director for Turkey, Middle East and Africa.

He called on collaborations to fight the pandemic.

“It requires all of us to put our shoulders to the wheel and do whatever we can to help in the relief efforts,” Mareletse stated.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has identified the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng as hotspot areas where confirmed infection rates and related deaths are high.

The hand sanitisers will be handed over to senior officials of the SAPS and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation for distribution among the law enforcement officials.

As of Sunday, 7th June 2020, there were 45,973 confirmed cases in South Africa.

The number of deaths climbed to 952, and recoveries stood at 21311.

– CAJ News