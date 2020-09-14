Avon’s Far Away Rebel & Diva launched

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – AVON has re-launched the Far Away Rebel & Diva, which the company says is the next step in the journey of the perfume powerhouse that is its number one fragrance brand.

The range has proven popular to millions of women for over 20 years.

Far Away Rebel & Diva is hailed as a one of a kind fragrance, crafted with an exclusive and never before experienced pink peppercorn accord and salted caramel base, wrapped with modern floralcy.

“The result of the combination between these exclusive accords is a daring addition to the Far Away family, for bold and long-lasting feeling of unshakable confidence,” Momin Hukamdad, Avon Executive Marketing Director, said.

Far Away Rebel & Diva is another milestone in the story of the range, which began in 2018 with Far Away Rebel.

Far Away Rebel & Diva has been available from September 1.

It is retailing for R259 for a 50ml bottle, or R339 for a bundle comprising of a 50EDT, 10ml purse spray, and 150ml hand and perfumed body lotion.

Customers can place their orders directly from an Avon representative or business leader, or the Avon website on https://my.avon.co.za/ [1] and/or.

Clients will have their orders directly delivered to their doorstep.

– CAJ News