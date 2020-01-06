Boko Haram in reported takeover of Nigerian town

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Army has refuted reports that the Boko Haram has attempted to take over a city in the conflict-torn northeast.

Media reports suggested the military had snuffed such an attack by the militants to claim Madagali from the control of government.

The army dismissed the speculation as false and malicious.

Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the army spokesman, said these were deliberate attempts to instill fear and cause disaffection among the residents of Madagali, which is in the Adamawa State.

“Therefore, we wish to categorically state that no such encounter ever happened,” Iliyasu said.

He said the military was however in a pursuit of the members of the Boko Haram under a newly-launched operation.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with 200 million people, is under siege from the Islamist sect.

Boko Haram is engaged in a violent campaign to overthrow the government and establish an Islamic state.

Thousands of people have been killed and kidnapped despite government’s assertions that the terror group has been defeated.

The insurgency has spilled to neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

– CAJ News