Botswana stock exchange reports down slide

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE – THE Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) is struggling to recover from the economic gloom emanating from the coronavirus pandemic.

The market performance for the period January 1 to April 30 this year reflects the grapple.

As at the end of April 2021, a total equity turnover of P177,9 million (about US$16, million) was recorded from traded volumes of 201,2 million shares compared to P239,2 million recorded from 99,4 million shares in 2020.

During the period, the Domestic Company Index (DCI) depreciated by 4,5 percent in comparison to a decrease of 0,9 percent during the same period in 2020.

The Domestic Company Total Return Index (DCTRI) depreciated by 2,4 percent in comparison to an increase of 1,1 percent in the corresponding 2020 period.

The Foreign Company Index (FCI) appreciated by 0,2 percent on a year to date basis in 2021 compared to a decline of 0,7 percent over the same period in 2020.

Letshego Holdings (P45,2 million), Prime Time Property (P19,1 million) and Standard Chartered Bank (P15,5 million) were the top three traded companies during the period under review.

The total turnover from these companies accounted for 44,9 percent of total equity turnover, with the leading counter Letshego Holdings, accounting for 25,4 percent of total equity turnover.

Letshego is a microfinance holding company.

In comparison to the same period in 2020, the top three traded companies accounted for 56,6 percent of total equity turnover with the leading counter First National Bank (FNB) accounting for 20,1 percent of total equity turnover.

Local companies contributed 40,1 percent to total equity turnover during the year to March 31.

As at end of April 2021, the market capitalisation of listed bonds stood at P21,5 billion.

– CAJ News