Botswana Stock Exchange reports turnover drop

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE – THE Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) has reported a decline of over half in turnover to P363,8 million (US$31,1 million) over the past year.

The turnover from traded volumes of 153,4 million shares, which is for the first half of 2020, represents a drop of 58 percent from the same period last year.

During the same half-year period in 2019, the BSE had registered a turnover of P866,9 million and a total volume of 257,4 million shares traded.

During the first half of 2020, the Domestic Company Index (DCI) depreciated by 4,4% percent in comparison to a decline of 2,9 percent during the same period in 2019.

Foreign Company Index (FCI) depreciated by 0,7 percent on a year to date basis in 2020 compared to a decline of 0,4 percent over the same period in 2019.

On a year-to-date basis, the DCI Total Return Index (DCTRI) has depreciated by over 1 percent.

“The year to date performance was comparatively low with respect to trading activity and liquidity,” BSE stated.

On a positive note, during the first half of 2020, local companies contributed 65,1 percent to total turnover compared to 60,7 percent in the corresponding 2019 period.

Local individuals contributed 6,4 percent of total turnover recorded during this period, a significant improvement from the 2019 contribution of 4,9 percent during the corresponding period.

– CAJ News