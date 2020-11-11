Botswana stock market suffers decline

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE – THE Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) has reported a decline of over 50 percent in turnover for the year ended October 31.

For the period starting January 1, the BSE had recorded total equity turnover of P602,9 million (US$54,1 million) from traded volumes of 351,2 million shares.

This is down from P1,4 billion and a total volume of 464,1 million shares traded during the corresponding period in 2019.

During 2020 the Domestic Company Index (DCI) depreciated by 8,1 percent in comparison to a decline of 4,1 percent during the same period in 2019.

The Domestic Company Total Return Index (DCTRI) depreciated by 3,6 percent in comparison to an increase of 1,2 percent in the corresponding 2019 period.

The month of March experienced the highest turnover of P117,7 million over 50,9 million traded shares followed by the month of June with P89,9 million over 33,9 million traded volumes.

The top three traded companies during the period under review were Letshego (P140,2 million) FNB Botswana (P73,9 million) and Sechaba (P70 million)0 million).

The total turnover from these three companies accounted for 47,1 percent of total equity turnover, with the leading counter Letshego accounting for 23,3 percent.

Local companies contributed 53 percent to total turnover while foreign companies contributed 33,5 percent and local individuals contributed 8,9 percent of total turnover.

– CAJ News