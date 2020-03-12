BREAKING: World Football Summit postponed over COVID-19

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN – THE World Football Summit (WFS) Africa has been postponed following the official declaration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic.

The first summit of its kind to be held in the continent, the event has been scheduled for March 17-18 in Durban, South Africa.

It has been rescheduled for July-August 2020 depending on the global evolution of the outbreak.

Paco Roche, the WFS Communications Director, confirmed the postponement on Thursday, based on the previous day’s declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He stated that after closely monitoring the evolving outbreak and assessing the risk to visitors, WFS and the provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), its main partner, the postponement was the only way to guarantee the well-being of all visitors.

“This decision is heart-breaking for the WFS team,” Roche stated.

“We were extremely excited with our first-ever African summit and looking forward to welcoming the continent’s most relevant leaders and stakeholders.”

WFS apologised to speakers, business partners, exhibitors, delegates and members of the media following the postponement.

COVID-19 has killed more than 4 640 people globally from over 126 640 cases.

A total of 17 cases have been confirmed in South Africa, without casualties.

WFS is the latest sporting event to be affected by the outbreak. Some football games in Europe have recently been played behind closed doors.

– CAJ News