Chinese smartphone maker buoyant on SA expansion

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – BUOYED by sales of 124 million mobile phones globally and a positive response in African markets, TECNO Mobile is confident of making an impression in the continent’s most developed economy.

China-based Transsion, the smartphone maker’s parent company, ranked fifth in global mobile phone shipments, has officially added South Africa to its list of markets.

South Africa joins India, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda as the first market recipients of the flagship CAMON series smartphones.

Jasper Zhan, Head of GTM (go-to-market strategy) and Marketing for Transsion’s subsidiary company in South Africa, said the expansion to South Africa is in line with TECNO Mobile’s core business of bridging the digital divide.

“We believe in delivering devices that allow our consumers to enjoy the benefits of a smartphone without compromising on quality, connectivity, access to the internet or breaking the bank,” Zhan said.

He believes affordability for consumers is key for phone maker to ensure that the African market has access to smartphones.

“As a mobile phone manufacturer we have ensured that the African market enjoys affordable premium smartphones,” according to Zhan.

A limited range of TECNO Mobile devices has been available in South Africa since 2019, with no official launch.

Yudi Rambaran, Head of Sales for Transsion’s subsidiary company in South Africa, said, “It only makes sense for South Africa as the most progressive country in Africa to also enjoy the same benefits as the rest of the continent.”

Rambaran added, “We have had several requests from the South African mass market for access to our smartphones and we can now proudly say we have listened and delivered to the people of South Africa.”

TECNO Mobile rates itself as the only mobile phone manufacturer that produces phones with cameras using insights that are designed to optimise the mobile experience for African users.

According to a statement, the TECNO brand has particularly enjoyed an advantage over their competitors mainly due to the facial recognition software present in TECNO devices that have been tailored to the faces of African users, primarily using specific facial feature detection that is tailored to the African audience resulting in the superior quality of selfies for TECNO Mobile users.

“In the endeavour to deliver a premium product to our African market, TECNO Mobile takes its cameras under a rigorous test of a variety of lighting conditions that are synonymous with the African environment to ensure that all our devices produce the quality that illustrates our unmatched colour detection technology,” Zhan explained.

TECNO Mobile is among Transsion brands –alongside Itel and Infinix- that dominate Africa’s smartphone space in the fourth quarter of 2019, with a combined 40,6 percent unit share according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

TECNO and Itel also dominated the feature phone landscape with a combined share of 69,5 percent.

Established in 2006 and with a presence in over 50 countries, TECNO is the premium mobile phone brand of Transsion Holdings.

IDC believes Transsion’s success can be attributed to the fact that its devices are competitively priced and largely purpose-built for African consumers.

“The vendor’s continued marketing efforts also enabled it to gain market share from more established brands,” Arnold Ponela, a research analyst at IDC, said.

– CAJ News