Choosing God always the best option

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

JEHOVAH has always given His children the authority to choose between good and bad.

Given the choice, unfortunately, a majority have always opted for bad things.

This is so because of wrong connections.

Just pause, and ask yourself these questions, “Who is making most of your choices, decisions or controlling yourself?”

Why would you allow other people to either control or negatively influence your choices?

Many have allowed other people to negatively influence their choices or decisions simply because they are ignorant of what is good or bad for themselves hence falling prey.

The bible teaches us that if we do not stand up for something, there are high chances that one might end up falling or settling for anything.

Let me ask again.

Is the person you are in relationship with today your own choice or influenced by others?

Do you enjoy that relationship?

Is the career that you are pursuing your own choice or influenced by other people?

Trust me brothers and sisters – you all have the power to choose the type of life you want to live.

Refuse to be a victim of bad circumstances, bad luck, or living miserable life simply because you allowed some people to make choices for you, or make bad choices and decisions that are costly.

This is the main reason why this True Gospel urges you to quickly take control and create the life you want.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, believe me, if you are not steady in your faith, you cannot be firm in your life again.

I like the book of Isaiah 7:9 of the English Standard Version. It states: “If you are not firm in faith, you will not be firm at all.”

This also applies to choices and decision making.

Fellow brethren, it is always critical to be firm in making choices without being influenced by peer pressure from friends, relatives or workmates.

The best choice I would encourage you is to choose Jehovah in your personal life ahead of anything else.

Choosing Jehovah God ahead of anything is the only way out to enable individuals rediscover themselves in a way that would bring lasting joy to their hearts.

Although it is so good to listen to loved ones, friends, relatives or workmates, choosing Jehovah is always the best option. It is never regrettable.

Proverbs 3:5-6 reads: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”

GOOD CHOICES IN SELF CONTROL THAT LEAD TO HAPPINESS

I have borrowed some of the key points suggested by Amy Morin, a psychotherapist, psychology instructor, keynote speaker, and the author of the bestselling book, “13 Things Mentally Strong People” although in this I picked only six.

1. You Control Who You Keep for Company

Even though you can’t choose your biological relatives, you have the power to choose who to spend your time with. Spend time with people who are inspirational, motivational, and positive. It can do a lot for your energy level and outlook on life. Be willing to join volunteer organizations and meet with influential people to find people who are making positive change.

2. You Make Choices Every Single Day

Every day you wake up with the power to choose what you’re going to. You decide what to wear, what to eat, and what to do. Each choice you make impacts your chance for success in life. Make choices that will help you succeed in life.

3. You Can Set Your Own Goals

Without goals, you won’t have a clear direction of where you are going in life. Establish goals for your finances, your time, and your career. Once you have something that you’re working toward, it will help you to stay motivated to make good choices.

4. You Have the Power to Choose Your Future

If you had a terrible childhood or you’ve made a lot of mistakes in the past, you don’t have to allow that to define the rest of your life. You have the power to choose your future.

Create the type of future you feel like you were really meant to live. Make changes and work hard to become the person you feel like you are meant to be. With hard work and determination, you can create any type of life you want for yourself.

5. You Have the Power to Choose Your Attitude

You have the power to choose the type of attitude you want to have in life. The way you react to problems, setbacks and angry people says a lot about you. Choosing to have a positive, compassionate, and determined attitude can mean the difference between feeling sorry for yourself and creating the life you always dreamed of living.

6. You Have Control Over Your Behavior

You can’t control everything in life but you certainly do control your behavior. You can control how you react to setbacks and how you choose to spend your time.

Take a look at your daily habits and how they impact your life. Bad habits such as spending too much time watching TV, drinking too much alcohol or spending too much money can hold you back from reaching your full potential. Create healthy habits and accept responsibility for your behavior and you’ll see positive changes in your life.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

