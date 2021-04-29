Conflict uproots thousands in Somali capital

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

MOGADISHU – AN outbreak of violence has forced up to 100 000 people to flee their homes in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, this week.

Among those displaced by ethnic violence that erupted last Sunday are internally displaced people who had sought refuge in the city but have again fled to find refuge at the outskirts.

“I am extremely concerned about the deteriorating security situation in Mogadishu,” said Cesar Arroyo, acting Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia.

“Apart from displacing innocent civilians, the initial violence has created uncertainty and fear of disruptions of humanitarian assistance to hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people across the city.”

This year, conflict-related displacement has escalated in Somalia. Since January, an estimated 173 000 people have been displaced: almost two-thirds by conflict.

Unlike the previous two years, most displacement in Somalia this year is conflict-related.

“I urge parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and their obligation to protect civilians,” Arroyo said.

The situation has flared up at a time that Somalia is experiencing a full-fledged drought, a significant rise in COVID-19 cases and a serious desert locust infestation.

Despite increased needs, the humanitarian response remains grossly underfunded. The 2021 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) requires US$1,09 billion to assist 4 million people.

The plan is 16 per cent funded.

“Now more than ever we need an increase in support and funding in order to meet the rising humanitarian need,” said Richard Crothers, International Rescue Committee Country Director.

– CAJ News