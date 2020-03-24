Coronavirus in Africa: 43 countries with 1,654 positive cases

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA – AT least 52 people have so far died of the coronavirus (COVID19) in the African continent.

This is out of 1 654 cases recorded in 43 countries that have confirmed cases. The number of cases however is accurate as of Tuesday and does not reflect the overnight increase of 152 cases in South Africa to 554 cases.

This is the highest in the continent.

The figures disclosed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that 13 countries in the continent have recorded deaths.

Most of the deaths have been in Algeria where at least 17 people have died.

At least 169 people have recovered in 11 countries.

While Africa has experienced fewer cases of COVID-19, the weak health systems across the continent are cause for concern.

Globally, 16 585 people have died from COVID-19. This is out of 382 972 cases. Some 102 524 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Agency (UNICEF) warned that hundreds of millions of minors around the world will likely face increasing threats to their safety and wellbeing because of actions taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These include ill-treatment, gender-based violence, exploitation, social exclusion and separation from caregivers.

COVID-19 has upended the lives of children and families across the globe.

Quarantine efforts such as school closures and movement restrictions, while considered necessary, are disrupting children’s routines and support systems.

“In many ways, the disease is now reaching children and families far beyond those it directly infects,” said Cornelius Williams, UNICEF Chief of Child Protection.

African countries that recorded deaths to date include Algeria (17), Burkina Faso (4), DRC (2), Egypt (14), Gabon (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (1), Mauritius (2), Morocco (4), Nigeria (1), Sudan (1), Tunisia (3) and Zimbabwe (1).

Countries that have witnessed recoveries consist of Algeria (77), Burkina Faso (5), Cameroon (2), Côte d’Ivoire (2), Egypt (56), Ethiopia (4), Morocco (3), Nigeria (2), Senegal (5), South Africa (12) and Tunisia (1) respectively.

– CAJ News