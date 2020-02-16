Could Coronavirus be a result of evil forces against China?

True Gospel with SAVIOUS PARKER KWINIKA

I HAVE been ceaselessly praying for the innocent souls that have been caught up in the coronavirus outbreak ravaging China.

Maybe on a personal note, this is because my beloved son is studying in that side of the world but the bigger picture is that I interceded for all the 1,4 billion Chinese people and other foreign nationals living in that Asian country.

Millions of the world’s population are doing business in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Others are working there while some are studying.

Already the coronavirus has claimed more than 1 500 lives, hundreds have been infected and millions are under threat.

There is a threat of extinction and no end in sight to the spread.

CAUSES OF CORONAVIRUS

It is unclear exactly how contagious the new coronavirus is or how it spreads. It appears to be spreading from person to person among those in close contact. It may be spread by respiratory droplets released when someone with the virus coughs or sneezes.

It’s not known if a person can catch the virus by touching a surface that an infected person has touched, and then putting his or her hand to the mouth.

PREVENTION

Although there is no readily available vaccine to prevent infection with the new coronavirus, The World Health Organisation (WHO) urges everyone to take steps to reduce the risk of infection. WHO recommends following the standard precautions for avoiding respiratory viruses, among them washing of hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering of mouth and nose with elbow or tissue when coughing or sneezing/

WHO further recommends avoiding of touching of one’s eyes, nose and mouth when hands are not clean, avoid close contact with anyone who is sick, avoid sharing dishes, glasses, bedding and other household items when one is sick, clean and disinfect surfaces one often touches, stay home from work, school and public areas when one is sick.

Brethren, as I was praying to Jehovah God this week, I felt in my spirit that we can easily avoid the outbreak if we follow WHO instructions but at the same time both the Christian and Muslim world must accelerate their praying to stem this coronavirus, which many believe is a man-made disease being deliberately unleashed against China as part of economic war.

I’m quite aware that economic opportunities are fast dwindling globally but how could a human being become so cruel and do such a wicked thing to indiscriminately, haphazardly, arbitrarily and carelessly harm millions of innocent people?

If the soft voice I heard while praying is that of the son of Jehovah God – Jesus Christ and is anything to go-by, then I am happy that sooner than later the evil persons behind this will soon be exposed.

I have no time whatsoever wasting precious time writing about funny things in the face of this wrecking virus because I’m deeply worried about human lives being lost and millions others at stake.

Brothers and sisters, hear me clearly.

I have not singled out any country for accusation. I have not accused anybody or nation for creating coronavirus.

I’m only saying if the soft voice that I heard is anything to go by, then there is more to the outbreak of the marauding coronavirus than meets the eye.

While those that without spiritual eyes would dismiss this, those in the same boat with me would know what I am already preaching about in this True Gospel.

What really surprises me the most is that whoever is unleashing this satanic economic war (coronavirus) easily forgets the world has become a global village.

In this global village people live together and the perpetrator of this outbreak is not taking note of the impact this will cause across the globe.

Instead of preaching to the devil, I would like to call upon the entire world to join me in praying for China, Africa, the world and those that being trapped in the Asian country under this ‘man-made’ coronavirus. This True Gospel knows very well nothing under the sun can beat the power of prayer, and those that behind the creation of the infection will never go scot-free.

Luke 8:17 of the New International Version confirms this True Gospel. It states, “For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.”

Further, the book of John 3:20 of the Berean Study Bible, states, “Everyone who does evil hates the Light, and does not come into the Light for fear that his deeds will be exposed.”

Brethren, we know very well there are nations that delight in doing evil and rejoice in the perversity of evil.

My message to them is that sooner or later their crooked ways will be strongly condemned by a new world order under the lordship of Jesus Christ.

Brethren, those that worship Jehovah God in spirit and truth know exactly what this True Gospel is preaching about.

Isaiah 59:7 of the New Living Translation concurs, “Their feet run to do evil, and they rush to commit murder. They think only about sinning. Misery and destruction always follow them.”

The end result of those making wealth at the expense of other human life is death.

Revelation 21:8 of the English Standard Version reads, “But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.”

Brethren, I call upon the progressive world of believers across all religions to join hands in prayer in order to expose this devil willy-nilly maiming, hurting, disabling, impairing,

deforming and murdering innocent souls in cold blood.

Proverbs 21:8 of the New Living Translation reads,” The guilty walk a crooked path; the innocent travel a straight road.”

Those who believe in this True Gospel say amen!

