COVID-19: South Africa halts football matches

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG – ALL professional football matches in South Africa have been suspended after the government declared the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a national disaster.

The suspension comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Sunday.

As a result, gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Monday announced the suspension of Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures until further notice.

PSL’s Executive Committee also resolved to discontinue the 2019/20 MultiChoice Diski Challenge season with immediate effect.

“Life is very important above everything else. We appeal to football supporters and South Africans to adhere to the measures announced by the President,” Irvin Khoza, the PSL chairman said.

The ABSA premiership is African continent’s most lucrative league and draws professionals from across the world.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) also ordered all its members to suspend and/or postpone all matches and events that are attended by more 100 people until further notice.

Thamsanqa Mokoena, the Acting SAFA Chief Executive Officer, said they would review the situation on an on-going basis.

“Members will be advised on a continuous basis accordingly. This is our effort to promote the health and safety of all our members including players, officials, sponsors and staff,” Mokoena said.

South Africa has confirmed over 60 cases of COVID-19.

– CAJ News