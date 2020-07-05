COVID-19 uncovers fake religions and con leaders

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has somewhat been a blessing in disguise in that it has been a heavenly weapon to expose all fraudulent religions and their leaders.

Deceptive church founders, false prophets, bogus pastors, misleading deacons and fake church elders have all been unmasked.

While my heartfelt condolences go out to all bereaved families across the world following deaths of more than 500 000 people that have succumbed to the virus, I however view COVID-19 as evidence that Jehovah is the ultimate ruler of both heaven and earth.

More than 11 million people have been infected while over six million others have recovered.

Sadly too, COVID-19 has disrupted global markets.

As I write this True Gospel, hospitals are jam-packed to capacity.

Unemployment has reached alarming levels. Companies are closing down every day. Suffering has become the order of the day globally.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has even warned the eruption of COVID-19 would worsen thereby claiming more lives in the few months to come.

However, the positive thing is that all the hidden secrets regarding false religions, their fraudulent founders and ignorant believers, who blindly follow such deceptive religions, are now exposed.

Jehovah uncovers them.

To ask, ‘What are the ‘fire-fire’ Pentecostal churches doing to feed the hungry and homeless congregants, who used to donate millions if not billions of their hard-earned money to their churches before the upsurge of COVID-19?

I sense many are hesitant, stammering and unsure hence I will answer.

They donated because erroneously, inaccurately and incorrectly indoctrinated and brainwashed minds are always equipped to defend the indefensible.

Instead of these religious leaders using the accrued money from church offerings and tithes to assist the suffering congregants during this period of trial and tribulation caused by COVID-19, the same church continues to show no mercy whatsoever to the less fortunate and unlucky by demanding more offerings and tithes.

Honestly, this is witchcraft of the highest level.

If you have never seen a witch or wizard before, see that in your pastor, church founder, so-called prophet or deacons and elders.

Yes, I’m targeting them because you are not doing anything to assist the less fortunate yet you all church leaders out there have been ‘blessed’ with fat cheques.

Fun enough, most of these religious leaders would prefer boozing, prostituting and showing off private jets, expensive cars and mansions.

They are not joining the fray as far as assisting the less fortunate is concerned.

Some of them boast of ill-gotten wealth from dubious tenders, yet when social responsibility opportunity presents itself, they turn a blind eye towards the suffering majority.

Others are rich not because they deserve it, but because of racism, tribalism, cronyism, nepotism and corruption.

Shame on them!

Without being distracted from the message of the day, believe me, many Pentecostal church founders have never given anything to their vulnerable and suffering congregants that lost jobs.

Rather, they have locked themselves up with their families in the comfort of luxurious homes where they wine and dine while hapless believers sleep on empty stomachs.

Still, they (church founders) and their inner circle continuously raise more money for their upkeep from the same congregants that have lost jobs.

Instead of taking from their stashed, stockpiled and hoarded money to rescue starving church members, they continuously come to demand more from the already suffering church members.

This is witchcraft at its worst!

This is why at some point Jesus Christ argued that faith without action is dead.

Allow me to take you to the book of James 2:17 of the New International Version, which confirms this True Gospel: “In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.”

Action here means doing something to those multitudes of hungry people, who on a daily basis go to bed on empty stomachs.

If you are reading this and you are a church leader, have you demonstrated the same faith in Jehovah by feeding the hungry?

Have you led by example to provide accommodation to those that have been chucked out of their rented apartments?

Where is your love then? How are you then going to preach to the same hungry congregants about love yet you have never shown, practiced or demonstrated it before?

Shame on you deceiving Satanists masquerading as pastors, bishops, prophets, elders or deacons!

This is why Jesus Christ insists at the end of time (Judgment Day), many of the so-called church founders, bishops, prophets, pastors, deacons and elders will not enter the kingdom of heaven because of their deception and impersonation.

Matthew 7:23 of the New International Version, Jesus says: “Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you (fake bishops, pastors, prophets, deacons and elders). Away from me, you evildoers!”

Why would Jesus do such a thing to religious leaders whose churches have preached the gospel all over the world?

According to Matthew 25:42-43 of the New Living Translation confirms what this True Gospel is preaching here: “For I was hungry, and you didn’t feed me. I was thirsty, and you didn’t give me a drink. I was a stranger, and you didn’t invite me into your home. I was naked, and you didn’t give me clothing. I was sick and in prison, and you didn’t visit me.”

If I may ask again, how many people during this COVID-19 have you given food? How many desperate and homeless people have you provided with accommodation?

How many of the underprivileged persons have you offered clothes and blankets this winter period?

This True Gospel is not only directed at the false church founders, bogus pastors, false prophets, deacons and their unreliable elders but also aimed at everyone that slosh, drink, booze and pay prostitutes yet your fellow brethren out there are hungry, homeless and thirsty.

What have you done to assist? I’m not asking for too much…..just anything small to prove you have a human heart?

Those doing good, keep discharging, accomplishing and acquitting yourselves well before the Supreme Ruler of the universe, who is Jehovah.

I like Matthew 25:44 of the New International Version in which the wicked would also respond to Jesus saying: “Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?’

Wait a bit, and listen to Jesus’ response to these false religious leaders. Matthew 25:45-46 of the New Living Translation says: “And he (Jesus) will answer, ‘I tell you the truth, when you refused to help the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were refusing to help me. “And they will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous will go into eternal life.”

Isn’t it amazing doing such good things to your fellow brothers or sisters well knowing you are actually performing whatever you are implementing to Jehovah?

Fellow brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, let us stop being religious followers, but become true children of the Most High Jehovah.

True children of Jehovah are seen by fruitful actions, not positions in churches. The children of the devil masquerading as believers are also easily observed or noticed through their deceitful actions.

The book of 1 John 3:10 of the New International Version, supports this True Gospel.

It states, “This is how we know who the children of God are and who the children of the devil are: Anyone who does not do what is right is not God’s child, nor is anyone who does not love their brother and sister.”

Further in the book of Acts 13:10 of the New International Version says: “You are a child of the devil and an enemy of everything that is right! You are full of all kinds of deceit and trickery. Will you never stop perverting the right ways of the Lord?”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

