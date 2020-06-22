COVID-19 worsens Boko Haram terror

from AHMED OBAFEMI in Maiduguri, Nigeria

MAIDUGURI – MORE than 40 people have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the northeastern region of Nigeria affected by the Boko Haram terror.

The 43 deaths are from a total of 564 confirmed cases.

Adamawa, Borno and Yobe are the states affected by the insurgency and the virus.

The first index case of COVID-19 was reported on April 18 in Borno.

It is the epicentre of terrorism by the Boko Haram.

According to the government, with over 7,5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region, the COVID-19 pandemic presents a more difficult challenge to an already complex humanitarian situation.

More for the 413 000 refugees live in 51 highly congested camps.

The government has warned the high incidences of chronic malnutrition and endemic malaria, coupled with the current measles and expected cholera outbreaks, could result in serious implications.

“In the meantime, humanitarian assistance continues to be provided with adapted implementation modalities to ensure compliance with social distancing and other mitigation measures,” the government stated.

Boko Haram, an Islamist group, is perpetrating terror in northeast Nigeria.

More than 30 000 civilians have been killed since the insurgency began in 2009.

– CAJ News