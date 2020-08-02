Dance before The Almighty with all your might

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

A MAJORITY of people only wholeheartedly worship and glorify Jehovah after enduring the most tragic situations. The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis confirms this.

Cases of the pandemic are surging towards 20 million. The number of deceased people is getting closer to 1 million.

Surely, this invisible enemy is an ecological catastrophe to human existence.

However, my gospel message for this week is not entirely about COVID-19.

Nevertheless, whoever survives this scourge must surely please Jehovah by dancing, just like the ancient biblical king David did until he was despised by his wife Michal.

After studying carefully the motive for King David’s dance in linen ephod, a development that infuriated his wife, siblings and parents, I now clearly understand why he had to rejoice that way.

Have you ever imagined Jehovah delivering you from the mouth of an alligator, lion or hands of enemies?

Truly, you would be crazy, excited and wild with celebration. A second chance to life always calls for celebration.

When Jehovah has given you another chance to live, would you not behaved like King David did? Would you not jive even to birds’ songs in celebration of the gift of life?

Would you care about people’s comments or pokes? The answer is a big NO!

With Jehovah having delivered one from enemies, whether one dances like a buffoon, fool, idiot, moron or joker, it is none of their business.

What would matter most to oneself would be the new lease of life Jehovah would have given.

Now, closely looking at a man called a king wearing a linen ephod, David, dancing before the Lord with all his might while he and all victorious Israelites were bringing up the Ark of the Most High Jehovah it had been lost and forgotten for almost 70 years.

Jehovah’s presence was wrongly kept elsewhere in the house of Abinadab.

King David, who Jehovah had initially picked as a mere shepherd boy, had to restore the Ark to the city of Jerusalem.

In the process, David would fight with his men and then win back Jehovah’s ark so that all Israel would worship the Lord in one place.

Lest we forget that after miraculously defeating the giant called Goliath, one of David’s dreams was to pursue enemies and win back Jehovah’s ark. This would eventually enable Israelites to have a place to worship Jehovah and remember His covenant with them.

Suppose you were the one to record these achievements, successes, triumphs and conquests, were you not going to celebrate?

This is why my favourite ancient evangelist, Apostle Paul, said in Romans 8:31 of the English Standard Version: “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”

I know we are in a global catastrophe, but when we know well a true Jehovah is with us, why can we not start dancing in our homes during this lockdown period in worshiping the Most High Jehovah?

If indeed you know Jehovah would turn your sorrows into joy, then take a leap of faith amid the invisible enemy, COVID-19, to express joy.

Psalm 30:11-12 of the Berean Study Bible reads: “You (Jehovah) turned my mourning into dancing; You peeled off my sackcloth and clothed me with joy, that my heart may sing Your praises and not be silent. O LORD my God, I will give thanks forever.”

This period in which we are into is not for pleasing pastors, bishops, prophets or elders. They have all failed to deal with COVID-19 despite majority of them claiming to have powers. Only Jehovah must be given the praise forever and ever.

This is exactly what King David realised in his victories, though his wife would despise him, Jehovah had already given him a new lease of life. Therefore, human beings’ reactions do not matter.

What matters most is what the good Lord (Jehovah) has done for you individually.

Some people at present are hopeless and jobless, fear homelessness and going for days hungry despite the presence of the church principals by their side. This thus is the time to look up to the true Jehovah.

This True Gospel is not for religious people but those who truly worship Jehovah in spirit and in truth.

Some pastors who were making churches as sources of income have been exposed. They are deeply depressed, weakened, poverty-stricken, destitute, distressed and grossly deprived to an extent of quitting worshiping Jehovah.

Fake church leaders are disappearing into thin air.

Those with Jehovah are becoming brave and daring for this invisible enemy.

Jeremiah 17:7 of the English Standard Version reiterates “Blessed is the man who trusts in the LORD, whose trust is the LORD.”

Supporting this is Psalm 1:1-2 of the New International Version, which says: “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the LORD, and who meditates on his law day and night.”

Those who strongly believed in other human beings instead of a true Jehovah shall be weak.

However, those that worship a true Jehovah God shall be spiritually strengthened.

Jehovah shall do it so in style, making them strong physically, powerful mentally, sturdy materially, tough economically and develop spiritual shock absorbers.

Those who truly know Jehovah shall be strong emotionally because they know He is the source of true power, healing, joy, peace and love.

Psalm 16:11 of the New Living Translation reads: “You will show me the way of life, granting me the joy of your presence and the pleasures of living with you forever.”

Interestingly, those who know Jehovah shall be strong mentally because they definitely know He alone is the source of wisdom.

Daniel 2:20-21 of the New Living Translation confirms this: “Praise the name of God forever and ever, for he has all wisdom and power. He controls the course of world events; he removes kings and sets up other kings. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the scholars.”

My fellow people, I hereby urge you not to emulate David’s spouse, who did not know how Jehovah works.

Her attitude and motives for despising David were because of her being born and bred in royalty since her father was King Saul. She grew up as a princess in the house of the very first king of Israel.

Thus, to her, it was foolish for David to dance hysterically. Only commoners could relate to King David’s elation.

In conclusion, I urge everyone around this depressed world to be strong in Jehovah for He heals the land, gives power, gives wisdom and causes things to happen.

2 Chronicles 7:14 of the English Standard Version states: “if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Brethren, I say it again, be firm in Jehovah, not your church and its leaders. This is high time you looked up to Jehovah.

“But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and forever. Amen,” according to 2 Peter 3:18.

The English Standard Version reads: “But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be the glory both now and to the day of eternity. Amen.”

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika.