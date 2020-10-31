Deception dominates devil’s spiritual warfare tactics

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE devil always creates incriminating evidence against those that strongly believe in Jehovah.

The rationale behind these false accusations is to weaken whosoever would dare try spreading the word of Jehovah.

The logic is to make believers’ noble actions questionable in the eyes of the public – that is the devil’s mission.

Brethren, hear me loudly and clearly! This Satan this True Gospel unmasking is real.

Under the surface of our daily interactions, hiding in the shadows, clouded in mystery and confusion, the devil works to undermine what God is doing in or through lives.

Lucifer implicates, blames, accuses, entraps, frames and sets up believers with strong passion for Jesus Christ so that the public easily condemns such individuals.

This is to deter them (believers) from championing the work of Jehovah.

Satan plants his own version of evidence, proof or corroboration, making such accused believers appear guilty in the public domain. The devil does this in order to humiliate every soul that upholds the truth of Jehovah.

The reason being that those that trying to be like Jesus Christ should be equally prosecuted and persecuted the same way the Holy Son of God has been victimised before.

However, it is within God’s power to always unchain these ambassadors of His heavenly kingdom through his fair and just execution of judgment.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, if indeed you do not believe that the devil can plant his own incriminating evidence against the children of Yahweh, let me take you to the book of Genesis 39:11-12 of the New Living Translation.

It reads: “One day, however, no one else was around when he (Joseph) went in to do his work. She (Potiphar’s wife or Zuleikha) came and grabbed him by his cloak, demanding, ‘Come on, sleep with me!’ Joseph tore himself away, but he left his cloak in her hand as he ran from the house.”

Here, we see a child of Jehovah, Joseph, being falsely accused of raping Potiphar’s wife, called Zuleikha.

Potiphar was captain of the guard of Egyptian ancient ruler, Pharaoh. Potiphar’s wife had a disreputable history. She was widely known for her infidelities, before taking a liking to Joseph, and attempted to seduce him.

When Joseph refused Zuleikha’s advances, and ran off, she retaliated by falsely accusing him of trying to rape her. Potiphar had Joseph imprisoned.

Like it happened before in the bible, many people today are languishing in jails or prisons for crimes they did not commit.

This is so because the devil would have falsely planted his incriminating evidence against the targeted victim/s.

Imagine a woman claiming she was raped, yet in reality, she needed money.

Then the next thing an innocent man is arrested and thrown into prison for a crime he did not commit. There are many such similar cases today in which men are rotting in prisons after being falsely accused of rape.

Only the truth will always set them free. Yet self-generated evidence that incriminates and humiliates children of the Most High God is what the world enjoys most.

However, there is always one thing that makes this True Gospel the happiest gospel media voice in the world. It assures believers that whatever challenges they go through, Jehovah allows such hardships in order to elevate them to positions of authority.

In other words, it has been proven that where there is no pain, there is no gain. Simply, there is no success in life without going through trials and tribulations. There is always greater value rewards for the price of hard and even painful work.

Brethren, if you carefully analyse the false rape accusation by Potiphar’s wife, you might realise that such false accusations indeed played an important role in Joseph’s narrative.

Had he (Joseph) not been imprisoned, he would not have met the fellow prisoner who later introduced him to Pharaoh.

Remember, Pharaohs of ancient Egypt were both the heads of state and the religious leaders of their people, meaning these Pharaohs wielded much powers to do whatever they wished.

Interestingly, this Jehovah which this True Gospel preaches is good at rescuing His people from whatever challenge emanating from the forces of darkness.

Jehovah has done it before in rescuing His children Abednego, Meshach and Shadrach from the hand of the wicked king Nebuchadnezzar.

Daniel 3:16-18 states: “Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego replied to him, “King Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to defend ourselves before you in this matter. 17 If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to deliver us from it, and he will deliver us from Your Majesty’s hand. 18 But even if he (Jehovah) does not, we want you to know, Your Majesty, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.”

Clearly, we see that the King Nebuchadnezzar represented the devil’s kingdom hence trying to use false and incriminating evidence to destroy God’s children.

The devil is out there to use whatever allegations in his book of wicked tricks in order to destroy whosoever would want to enhance the word of the Most High God.

Another good example of what the devil can do to fight or kill whosoever tries to promote the word of Jehovah is seen in the book of Daniel 6:16 in which Daniel is raised to high office by his royal master, Darius the Mede.

Daniel’s jealous rivals trick Darius into issuing a decree that for 30 days no prayers should be addressed to any god or man but Darius himself. Anyone who broke this directive was to be thrown to a den of lions.

According to the book of Daniel 6:16 of the New Living Translation version: “So at last the king gave orders for Daniel to be arrested and thrown into the den of lions. The king said to him, “May your God, whom you serve so faithfully, rescue you.”

Clearly, you can see that the enemy always had wicked plans for every true believer’s life, which is to steal, kill and destroy.

This is the main reason why Jehovah urges all of us to be alert and being of sober mind. Believers must be focused and watch out for the schemes of the devil as prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.

The reason the devil wants to devour our lives is to ensure he keeps us from the joy of living in a relationship with Jehovah God.

1 Peter 5:8 of the New International Version says: “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.”

The book of John 10:10 of the Berean Study Bible reads: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I have come that they may have life, and have it in all its fullness.”

This True Gospel seeks to assist those unaware of the schemes of the devil. Firstly, I would start by defining what a scheme is.

A scheme is defined as a plan of action, an elaborate and systematic plan for a course of action designed to achieve a major or overall aim, especially a strategy. It is a secret or underhanded plan. It can be a plot or a plan to achieve some action or a carefully arranged and systematic programme of action for attaining some objective or end.

The devil uses these schemes to steal, kill and destroy dreams for many children of Jehovah. If the devil fails to kill your dreams, Satan then physically kills anybody that pursues or spreads the word of Jehovah.

Remember, one of the most sobering facts about life is that all humans have a supernatural enemy whose aim is to use pain and pleasure to make Jehovah’s children blind, stupid and miserable.

This dragon the True Gospel talks about is the devil, who was thrown down to earth from heaven by Jehovah.

According to Revelation 12:9–10 of the English Standard Version: “And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him. And I heard a loud voice in heaven, saying, “Now the salvation and the power and the kingdom of our God and the authority of his Christ have come, for the accuser of our brothers has been thrown down, who accuses them day and night before our God.”

Finally, Jehovah God keeps encouraging His children not to be outwitted by Satan so that they are not ignorant of his designs.

The reason a majority of believers are easily duped or outwitted by the devil is because they are unaware of these tactics, which include the use of false prophets as ‘men of God’, spiritual fathers and mothers.

According to 2 Corinthians 2:11 of the Berean Literal Bible: “so that we should not be outwitted by Satan; for we are not ignorant of his schemes.”

The main strategy that Satan uses to outwit believers or children of God is through lies. The devil is the father of lies.

“When he lies, he speaks according to his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies,” according to John 8:44.

The first time Satan appears in the Bible in Genesis 3, the first words on his lips were suspicious of the truth (“Did God say, You shall not eat of any tree in the garden?”).

And the second words on his lips were a subtle falsehood (“You will not die”). John says that Satan “has nothing to do with the truth, because there is no truth in him” (John 8:44). We are dealing with the essence of falsehood and deception.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

