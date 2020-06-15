DRC Mining Week goes digital against coronavirus

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA – THERE is significant support for the upcoming Digital Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Mining Week.

The support and resilience of the mining sector defies the raging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Global mining giant, Barrick, leading sector banker, Standard Bank, and mining services specialist, Fraser Alexander, are among the companies that have pledged their support for the event taking place from June 17-19.

Other session sponsors include telecoms pioneer, Vodacom, TLT Turbo Africa and Immersive Technologies.

Mining Review Africa is the general sponsor of the three-day digital event.

“We are so proud of our digital event line-up and the support that the industry has shown,” says Elodie Delagneau, Event Director of DRC Mining Week.

“It is clear that the mining sector, despite the current COVID-19 challenges, is eager to connect, learn from each other, and most important of all, to do business and close deals.”

After wide consultations with the industry, the organisers of the DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference are hosting the digital event during the original dates of the live event in Lubumbashi, which was postponed to 7-9 October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year is the 16th edition of the event.

– CAJ News