DRC the next global frontier for lithium, tin

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA – THE Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is set to fulfill its renowned status as a global lithium and tin powerhouse following a cooperation agreement between the new government and a leading mining firm.

President Felix Tshisekedi’s new government has approved a draft Ministerial Decree and draft Cooperation Agreement with AVZ Minerals, which operates the Manono lithium and tin project south of the country.

The newly established government was sworn in on April 27.

The approval of both the draft decree relating to the cooperation agreement and the draft cooperation agreement is a milestone for the Manono project,” said Nigel Ferguson, Managing Director of AVZ Minerals Limited.

The final co-operation agreement is anticipated to deliver significant long-term economic benefits for the project, as well as further underpinning AVZ’s substantial investment in the DRC.

“It will also deliver long-term benefits for the people of the Manono region, including access to improved health and education services, stable employment opportunities and upgraded infrastructure including electricity supply,” Ferguson said.

In addition, the cooperation agreement reinforces government’s pledge to financiers that the DRC is open for business to the international investment community.

The lithium and tin project is located approximately 500km north of Lubumbashi in the southern part of DRC.

– CAJ News