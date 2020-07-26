Dung beetle attitude starves humans of divine food

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

DUNG beetle, does that name ring a bell?

If not, worry not. This week’s True Gospel will take you through my personal observation of this creature that has many names.

Some call it dung roller, dung tunneler or feaces eater.

Let me recall my childhood encounter with this creature.

Although I was born and bred in an urban setup, my father Apostle Elisha-Hathlani ‘Makona-kona’ Kwinika, a truly high priest of Jehovah, would insist we spend every school holiday in the village.

The reason behind this was to expose us to both urban and rural setups.

My father would make sure all his children had firsthand experience of both urban and rural life.

In other words, Apostle Kwinika (senior) would offer us active participation in real-life experience rather than theory.

In a nutshell, he was a hands-on kind of a father who always wanted to teach his children through practical and theoretical lessons.

Whether it was a fistfight or yoking the oxen for farming, he would make sure we could do these without compromise.

Knowing very well the consequences of not heeding to a no-nonsense father-cum-teacher, we knew the repercussions would be high-priced, so, we would comply.

On the contrary, our mothers, being mothers, would always have compassion.

They would scream, those kinds of piercing cries in fear of losing their children in the unfortunate circumstances that the oxen gored their sons with spiral horns resembling those of a kudu.

Let me not be distracted from this week’s True Gospel theme regarding personal observation of the dung beetle.

After coming from the fields, I would go to graze the oxen and take them to drink water.

Growing up, I hated the school holidays. That is because I did not like the village chores.

However, looking back, one can say the experience at the villages made one develop shock absorbers and survival tactics.

Now, as I herded the cattle in the bush, I would observe dung beetle rolling waste matter or feaces for the purposes of eating it as food.

While observing this, I would sympathise with or pity the dung eater rolling smelly or stinky waster matter for food.

I would then kick the waste away from the dung beetle and replace it with well-cooked game meat and other food such as round nuts kept in my lunch box.

Surprisingly, the dung eater would kick aside the delicious, mouth-watering, appetizing, tasty and flavoursome meal opting for feaces. It would do so with lightning speed.

What! I could not believe this! What kind of a creature is this which when given good food it refuses for animal and human waste?

I then tried the second and third times but the result was the same.

Its focus was on the dung or feaces. It would search everywhere it suspected I kicked the feaces to until it located it.

This troubled me a lot. Meanwhile, I would be keeping my eye on the oxen to ensure they did not stray into other villagers’ fields.

The vehement rejection of “proper”, “healthy” and “aerobicized” kind” food boggled my mind.

The more I tried my best to throw my food in front of the dung beetle, the more it also kicked it away and sprinted for feaces.

I then sat down to ponder. One thing became clear. We have some human beings that, like the feaces eater, vehemently reject such assistance you offer them to lead a better life.

They always view yourself as trying to be clever than them hence choosing feaces ahead of good food.

Some people would ignorantly choose bad things unknowingly.

The bible teaches us not to judge others because we shall also be judged but does killing other people make it good? These are the bad things I’m saying teaching a murderer to refrain from violence and savage kind of life is always resisted.

Educating prostitutes to abstain from the corrupt use of their bodies is always met with stiff resistance.

Preaching to people not to follow fellow human beings instead of Jehovah is met with ridicule.

Jehovah loves His people but weirdly the same people that the creator of heaven and earth loves do not love Him back. Instead, a majority loves the devil with all their hearts, minds and souls.

Just like the feaces eater, the devil will do all he can to thwart humans along their way back to our Father in Heaven. The devil whispers to them every lie under the sun.

Fellow brethren, let us not confuse evil with good.

Isaiah 5:20 of the New Living Translation explains: “What sorrow for those who say that evil is good and good is evil, that dark is light and light is dark, that bitter is sweet and sweet is bitter.”

Remember, these lies come from the devil to deceive you from the truth that would lead to eternity.

John 10:10 of the New Living Translation confirms: “The thief’s purpose is to steal and kill and destroy. My purpose is to give them a rich and satisfying life.”

Let us not give in to the nonsense of the devil, who daily intimidates us with satanic threats and lies.

Let us not choose feaces instead of good food from the Most High Jehovah.

Even when things are hard, Jehovah’s plan provides hope and joy.

Jeremiah 29:11 of the English Standard Version corroborates: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

The devil would make us believe that although Jehovah loves us, our behavior ultimately doesn’t matter all that much. We know this is a lie! Your behaviour to choose feaces instead of tasty and good food matters my brethren.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika.