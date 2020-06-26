Dynamos legend Zuze dies

from WELLINGTON TONI in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwean football fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of former Dynamos Football Club star, Biggie Zuze.

He has been the assistant coach at Dynamos, the country’s most successful side he played for in the 1980s.

Zuze (55) died from an undisclosed respiratory illness at the High Glen Cimas Clinic. He was to be transferred to the Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

Jonathan Mashingaidze, Dynamos Chief Executive Officer, confirmed the tragedy.

“It is a sad development for Dynamos Football Club, the players, the fans, the technical team, the board and management,” Mashingaidze told CAJ News Africa.

“We have lost a dedicated coach and we are devastated. He had acquired a lot of football knowledge that he was ready to impart to our players in our rebuilding process.”

“On behalf of the entire Dynamos family, the board and the management, I would like to pass our sincere condolences to the Zuze family. This is not only a loss to the club but to the football fraternity in Zimbabwe,” Mashingaidze said.

Zuze, affectionately known as Bindura, was assistant to head coach Tonderayi Ndiraya.

He has served as acting head coach in 2018 after a similar capacity at fellow Premier Soccer League side Triangle where he won the Chibuku Super Cup.

Zuze played for Dynamos alongside his brother Garikayi, among other legendary players.

– CAJ News