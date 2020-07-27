Experts endorse ICTs to eradicate COVID-19

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – GLOBAL firm, Huawei, believes information and communications technology (ICT) offers hope in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Company executives disclosed the Chinese-headquartered firm had developed solutions to curb the spread of the pandemic that is wreaking havoc across the world through thousands of deaths and devastation of economies.

“As an ICT company, it’s our responsibility to use the technology we have to help contain and defeat this pandemic,” said Huawei’s Rotating Chairman, Guo Ping.

He was presenting on the opening day of the Better World Summit, held online because of the COVID-19, on Monday.

“Together with our partners and customers, including carriers and enterprises of all types, we can use technological solutions to effect a positive impact on our communities,” Ping said.

He said by drawing on Huawei’s experience in early hotspots, the company had developed nine scenario-based solutions that use ICT technology to help combat the pandemic.

“Whether it’s hospital network deployment, remote consultation, online education, or restarting governments and businesses, we’ve been sharing our experience and capabilities to help control the spread of the virus and reopen economies.”

COVID-19 is one of the worst health emergencies in history.

As of Monday, it had infected over 16,5 million people globally since the end of 2019.

More than 653,998 people have died.

Some 10 million people have recovered from the virus.

Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer (CIO) at the GSMA, said the pandemic had proven mobile’s ability to help during a global crisis.

“5G (fifth-generation networks) will enable technology to tackle the world’s biggest challenges, such as climate change,” he added.

“COVID-19 has shaken the world, causing us all to reflect on our values and responsibilities in an interconnected global society.”

Sinclair advocated for positive change and shared intent and coordinated effort from government, regulators, industry, international organisations and civil society.

He said the COVID-19 response had shown how to help people realise the full benefits of mobile technology to accessing health information, public services and digital payments.

“At the same time this technology could be used to reduce pollution and increase energy efficiency,” Sinclair added.

– CAJ News