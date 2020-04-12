Eye-opening COVID-19 exposes fake prophets

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

I STRONGLY believe the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has opened the eyes of the world, especially Africans and offered them an opportunity to discard the over-reliance on the so-called ‘prophets’ and pastors in order to seek the face of a true Creator of heaven and earth.

I am not mincing my words!

All this madness from people calling themselves ‘men or women’ of God must seriously be stopped.

These holier-than-thou Christians have been exposed and must be stopped forthwith.

Honestly, if I had permission from Jehovah Himself, I would go church-to-church, from Cape-to-Cairo, physically beating the hell out of every church founder, so-called prophet, pastor, bishop, evangelist, and elders, who tell lies and deceive people of the Most High God.

I would descend on them until they openly confess they are not true representatives of Jehovah God but they are ambassadors of darkness being used by the wicked one – Lucifer- to use the word of Jehovah God for own personal gain and self-enrichment.

It has become clear the majority of these so-called prophets, pastors, bishops, and founders of mushrooming churches have nothing to offer in terms of the word of God but have an attachment to Baal.

Instead, they use their own wisdom to mislead the ignorant congregants for their own selfish interests.

They operate without any voice whatsoever from Jehovah God.

Matthew 7:21-23 of the New International Version confirms this True Gospel: “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven (Jehovah God). Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ 23 Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’

People of God, especially Africa, do you now clearly see why Jesus Christ will transparently reject your so-called ‘papa’, ‘mama’, ‘man of God’, blah, blah, blah because their names are not whatsoever written in the book of life?

Though I’m not qualified to judge anybody, I have spiritual eyes to see clearly there is something wrong with the church of today.

Revelation 20:15 of the New International Version says: “Anyone whose name was not found written in the book of life was thrown into the lake of fire.”

This is why at some point the true prophet of Jehovah God, Elijah, had to openly challenge these fake prophets in order to expose that they were not of Yahweh. They were for Baal.

1 Kings 18:25-28 of the Berean Study Bible states: “Then Elijah said to the prophets of Baal, “Since you are so numerous, choose for yourselves one bull and prepare it first. Then call on the name of your god, but do not light the fire. And they took the bull that was given them, prepared it, and called on the name of Baal from morning until noon, shouting, “O Baal, answer us!” But there was no sound, and no one answered as they leaped around the altar they had made.”

“At noon Elijah began to taunt them, saying, “Shout louder, for he is a god! Perhaps he is deep in thought or occupied, or on a journey. Perhaps he is sleeping and must be awakened! So they shouted louder and cut themselves with knives and lances, as was their custom until the blood gushed over them.”

If you read clearly on 1 Kings 18:29 of the New International Version, it says: “Midday passed, and they continued their frantic prophesying until the time for the evening sacrifice. But there was no response, no one answered, and no one paid attention.”

My question remains, so, why all this noise from hordes of so-called prophets in Africa and the world prophesying about yet in actual fact they see nothing and hear nothing from Jehovah?

Clearly, pointers exhibit almost all of today’s so-called prophets are nothing but fake soothsayers using the powers of Baal.

In order to expose the false prophets, on 1 Kings 18:33 of the New International Version, Prophet Elijah arranged wood, cut the bull into pieces and laid it on the wood. Then he said to the dubious prophets, “Fill four large jars with water and pour it on the offering and on the wood.”

34. “Do it again,” he said, and they did it again. “Do it a third time,” he ordered, and they did it the third time. 35. The water ran down around the altar and even filled the trench. 36. At the time of sacrifice, the prophet Elijah stepped forward and prayed: “LORD, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel, let it be known today that you are God in Israel and that I am your servant and have done all these things at your command.”

“37. Answer me, LORD, answer me, so these people will know that you, LORD, are God, and that you are turning their hearts back again. 38. Then the fire of the LORD fell and burned up the sacrifice, the wood, the stones and the soil, and also licked up the water in the trench.”

Clearly, this is what true prophets of Jehovah God do under difficult circumstances even when confronted with deadly coronavirus pandemic. This is unlike all these fake breed of prophets today, who I personally liken to the brood of vipers we have from Cape to Cairo.

These bogus, counterfeit, hoax and fraudulent prophets of today are only good at pocketing money from unsuspecting worshippers for their jets, mansions and expensive cars. There is no Jehovah in them whatsoever.

I strongly believe 90 percent of the Pentecostal churches established less than 2 000 years ago are not true churches of Jesus Christ. They are fake churches founded by greed individuals to enrich themselves, their kin and kith.

A true church of Jesus Christ has precise, error-free, meticulous, reliable, authoritative, authentic, fact-based, inch-perfect, distinct and clear-cut prophets, who directly hear from Jehovah God, coupled with visible, tangible and noticeable spiritual solutions to any crises befalling the earth.

I’m saying this because the Holy Spirit neither lies nor seeks sympathisers, collaborators, backers or well-wishers to authenticate these hallucinations, fantasies and imaginations being churned out as prophecies yet, in fact, they are just mirage from the prophets of doom.

Honestly, as a scribes-man of Jehovah God, I am bursting with anger after all church founders, prophets, bishops and pastors in the continent and beyond now have tails gone between their legs since the outbreak of COVID-19.

My spirit is bleeding profusely because as I write this True Gospel column, we have more than 1,7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 108, 000 deaths worldwide to date. Worse still, there is no sign whatsoever this disease is ending soon unless Jehovah God intervenes at His own time table.

Yet, some among us still hero-worship these greedy individual church founders, pastors and so-called prophets making money out of biblically ignorant and gullible Christian followers.

I truly admire and salute Tanzanian President, His Excellency John Magufuli, who since the advent of the pandemic confidently declared the blood of Jesus Christ was as antidote to the ‘satanic’ virus, while the rest so-called prophets and pastors had their tails between their legs.

I have to question whether we still have prophets in this world today, or what we are seeing are just greedy church founders only using the name of Jesus Christ to make money.

Jehoshaphat, on 2 Kings 3:11, previously asked this question: “Is there no prophet of the LORD here, through whom we may inquire of the LORD?” An officer of the king of Israel answered, “Elisha son of Shaphat is here. He used to pour water on the hands of Elijah.”

Seriously, I wonder if there are any prophets today in the world. Can they save the world from this deadly COVID-19 pandemic?

Clearly, this epidemic has exposed the fake prophets that are so much trusted in their churches.

All they are only good at is collecting money from gullible believers who strongly believe in pastors and church founders instead of putting their trust in Jehovah God.

Look how the creator of heaven and earth (Jehovah God) has exposed all the rich but false prophets. They have no clue whatsoever how this pandemic COVID-19 can be stopped.

Isaiah 10:3 of the Berean Study Bible concurs with this True Gospel I’m preaching in this platform: “What will you do on the day of reckoning when devastation comes from afar? To whom will you flee for help? Where will you leave your wealth?”

It is now clear why Jesus Christ, the torchbearer of the Pentecostal gospel movement, did not own a church.

He never requested those that he converted into Christianity to belong to his 12- disciples’ churches or ask them to start a church with them. He transparently told them to be righteous to Jehovah God only, his heavenly father, and not to dare become associates of human beings.

Dear reader, do you know that Jesus Christ himself did not have a particular church. Neither did the old prophets right from Moses, Joshua, Elijah, Elisha, Samuel, Isaiah, Hosea, Jeremiah, Joel, Amos, Daniel, Obadiah, Jonah, Ezekiel, Micah, Nahum, Habakkuk, Zephaniah, Haggai, Zechariah and Malachi, among others.

They were just preaching the gospel of salvation, repentance, righteousness and Jehovah God-fearing. They did this without owning churches.

Why is it that today’s individuals own churches yet Jesus Christ said it is only him who would build a church? Why can’t we all just have a universal church that worships the same Jehovah God, with same doctrine?

From my research, I realised there are an estimated 37 million churches in the world today with more than 50,000 new ones being added every year. Why can’t the world just have one true church of Jehovah, abiding by the same true teachings of Jesus Christ?

Honestly, I smell gross manipulation of the devil in today’s church, which I strongly believe lacks spiritual eyes ‘that see’.

I also entirely in agreement with the Lord Jesus Christ’s warning that there shall come a period when false prophets would emerge to deceive the entire world. Even the most educated persons would be made fools by these bogus church founders, pastors and so-called prophets impersonating representatives of the kingdom of Jehovah yet they are from Gehenna.

Matthew 24:24 of the New Living Translation entirely agrees with this True Gospel I’m preaching here. It states: “For false messiahs and false prophets will rise up and perform great signs and wonders so as to deceive, if possible, even God’s chosen ones.”

Now I clearly see why at some point our Lord Jesus Christ physically beat the hell out of these money changers during his time and overturning tables and benches of those selling doves in church.

As I write this week’s True Gospel, I’m feeling the same emotions Jesus felt running riot in his spirit. I’m deeply enraged with spiritual anger.

At the end of the current pandemic, when I see Christians donating money under the guise of offerings, upkeep of false prophets and their pastors including tithing, then I would know we still have plenty of spiritual buffoons.

I vehemently stick with my spiritual guns because I have clearly seen we do not have true prophets at all, let alone genuine church founders who would call unto Jehovah God and be heard hence failing to stop this dirt cheap and shameful coronavirus pandemic, an epidemic which can be easily cleansed away by common and traditional soap.

I’m insisting on this because Mark 16:17-18 of the New Living Translation supports this True Gospel.

The two verses state: “These miraculous signs will accompany those who believe: They will cast out demons in my name, and they will speak in new languages. They will be able to handle snakes with safety, and if they drink anything poisonous, it won’t hurt them. They will be able to place their hands on the sick, and they will be healed.”

So, why is that the so-called prophets of today can’t heal COVID-19?

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen! –

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika