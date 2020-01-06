Fatal Tripoli war forces schools, hospitals closure

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI – THE intensified airstrikes and shelling in and around Libya’s capital, Tripoli, has left 11 civilians dead and 40 others injured in recent weeks.

Some 12 health facilities have been forced to close while four others are at risk of closure.

If violence continues, at least 72 000 monthly medical consultations will be stopped in 48 healthcare facilities.

The escalation of fighting has caused the suspension of all public and private schools in some affected municipalities.

Over 210 schools and kindergartens are closed, denying more than 113 000 school-aged students the right to education.

Yacoub El-Hillo, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, disclosed the figures as he condemned the escalating conflict that started in April 2019.

“I am horrified by these senseless indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and civilian infrastructure that continue to take innocent lives,” El Hillo said

The escalation in hostilities has further hindered the provision of humanitarian services in Abu Salim, Ain Zara, Tajoura and areas adjacent to Mitiga Airport.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, also reiterated concern at the deterioration of the situation in the North African country.

Libya has been unstable since the overthrow and murder of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The battle for Tripoli follows the Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar-led Libya National Army carrying an onslaught in the city, which is the capital of the internationally-recognised government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

– CAJ News