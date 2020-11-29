Favours abundant when walking with Jehovah God

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

IF Jehovah God is for us, fellow brethren, who then can be against us?

If you are hesitant and unsure about your response, let me give you the simplest and most accurate answer. There is none. Absolutely nothing!

I repeat, nobody dares us when Jehovah is on our side. Jehovah is the creator and sustainer of the universe. He is the Supreme Ruler that created all that exists in the surface, underground, air or water.

Let me put it this way, from creation, inception, or formation of this world, there has never been a single man, woman or creature to rise, fight Jehovah and won!

All those mighty armies, powerful nations, lionhearted kings, indomitable dictators, politicians, demons, witches, wizards, witch-doctors (sangomas) and the devil (satan) himself who tried to challenge the unchallengeable Jehovah God have all crumbled like a deck of cards.

They all became history.

Think of the ancient great Pharaoh of Egypt or the immoral and ungodly king Herod. Think of the arrogant king Nebuchadnezzar, Manasseh, and of course the most feared, and most wicked ancient woman ruler called Jezebel.

I doubt that some of you know these names of other most evil ancient kings, including Ahizah, Athaliah Elah, Shallum Tibni and Zimri, among others. The list is endless. I can go on and on. They all have one thing in common in that they all succumbed to Jehovah.

Romans 8:31 of the English Standard Version reads: “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”

This is why I encourage my fellow brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers to learn to walk with Jehovah because there are so many benefits in doing so as opposed to trusting in human beings.

I would like to cite ancient individuals that initially were regarded as people of no value, but having trusted in Jehovah God, they automatically became valuable because the Most High had said so.

It is always in your own benefit or interest to be on Jehovah’s side. Otherwise, being surrounded by your own educational certificates, university qualifications, friends, relatives, politicians, professionals, academics, prophets, pastors, church founders, spouse or partner – yet without Jehovah, your situation is meaningless.

Jehovah is wholly involved in our everyday life, provided we humans are willing to tune into His program of action. It is then that we would realise Jehovah does fulfill every promise He makes to His law abiding children.

Jehovah does not lie because He is not human.

According to Numbers 23:19 of the New International Version: “God is not human, that he should lie, not a human being, that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfill?”

This True Gospel also has the support of the book of Joshua 21:45 of the New Living Translation. It reads: “Not a single one of all the good promises the LORD had given to the family of Israel was left unfulfilled; everything he had spoken came true.”

The problem comes the moment human beings try to substitute Jehovah and replace Him with friends, loved ones, relatives, politicians, pastors, false prophets, church founders, academics and professionals.

It is at this juncture that Jehovah becomes silent in one’s life to expose that whosoever, and whatever one put first or trust ahead of Him would not take one anywhere in life.

This is why today, there are so many people with brilliant ideas of what they want to do in life, especially politically, socially or economically. Yet, they still come short of those ideas simply because they cannot find the final Word of Jehovah to pull them through.

Trusting in Jehovah is the most ideal, perfect and faultless move because the Sovereign Lord fulfills all His promises.

Jehovah does not leave His work incomplete. He completes His work and He does not abandon His plans for His children.

Jeremiah 1:12 of the Berean Study Bible states: “You have observed correctly,” said the LORD, “for I am watching over My word to accomplish it.”

He fulfills all He has promised His children. These promises are fulfilled through blessings such as healing, prosperity, peace, joy, long life, marriage, obedient children and good spouses.

Allow me to share my personal experience through my daily communication with my wife, Chiedza, and two children, Parker and Khesani.

I’m giving my own testimony so that your spirit is lifted when you also approach our heavenly Father. You appreciate the importance of regular communication with Jehovah in order to develop an exciting personal relationship.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), my wife works from home much of the week. We chat on WhatsApp and text each other throughout the day.

When she’s away working in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, we text, call, or zooming on video on a regular basis to connect with me here in Johannesburg, South Africa.

We have an ongoing level of communication that is needed for any close relationship to thrive. This is exactly the kind of friendship Jehovah God wants with us His children.

I do the same daily with my children. Failure to do so weakens the relationship.

The daily communication I have with my wife and children is as good as walking alongside them yet I’m presently far away from them.

Whatever challenge they encounter, I quickly act to address them. I also make sure I provide everything they need in life as I have been blessed by Jehovah.

Now, if us humans, who are full of evil yet we know how to bless our families, how about Jehovah God, who is in heaven, who created us?

Matthew 7:11 of the New Living Translation reads: “So if you sinful people know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your heavenly Father give good gifts to those who ask him.”

OTHER PEOPLE THAT WALKED WITH JEHOVAH BEFORE

I have come across several biblical verses that cite specific men who are said to have “walked with God.” Among these are Enoch, Noah and the two men from Emmaus who were walking with Jesus. Only one was identified – Cleopas.

Genesis 5:22-24 of the New International Version says: “After he became the father of Methuselah, Enoch walked faithfully with God 300 years and had other sons and daughters. Altogether, Enoch lived a total of 365 years. Enoch walked faithfully with God; then he was no more, because God took him away.”

Walking with Jehovah gives one long life, protection, peace, joy, healing and prosperity. An example is Enoch, who lived for a whopping 365 years. This is unheard of.

Noah is another good example of some ancient people that walked with Jehovah.

Genesis 6:9 of the New American Standard Bible reads: “These are the records of the generations of Noah. Noah was a righteous man, blameless in his time; Noah walked with God.”

But I was recently inspired by the two men from Emmaus who were walking with Jesus yet without knowing, as written in Luke 24:13-51.

The New International Version reads: “Now that same day two of them were going to a village called Emmaus, about seven miles from Jerusalem. As they talked and discussed these things with each other, Jesus himself came up and walked along with them; but they were kept from recognizing him.”

WHAT ARE BENEFITS OF WALKING WITH JEHOVAH?

There are too many benefits of walking, obeying, worshipping and developing good relationship as we walk in the favour of Jehovah.

These includes experiencing His favour, loyal love, faithfulness and dependability.

Jehovah provides wisdom when those that believe in Him would come before Him each day to read the Bible and hear His voice.

Now, the good thing about favour is that it makes the unqualified individuals become qualified in life.

Favour makes those that receive it to be approved by Jehovah Himself. Favour raises individuals to the highest esteem in life, while exhibiting goodwill, kindness, benevolence and friendliness.

In short, favour means approval, support, or liking for someone, in this case by Jehovah God.

There are vast benefits of favour when walking with Jehovah.

Firstly, favour produces supernatural increase and promotion. According to the book of Genesis 39:21 of the New Living Translation: “But the LORD was with Joseph in the prison and showed him his faithful love. And the LORD made Joseph a favorite with the prison warden.”

Further in Exodus 3:21 of the Good News Translation, we notice favour exhibiting restoration of everything that the enemy had stolen from the people of Israel (here it represents you and I as individuals).

“I will make the Egyptians respect you so that when my people leave, they will not go empty-handed.”

Favour produces honor in the midst of your adversaries (Exodus 11:3).

Favour produces increased assets, especially in the area of real estate (Deuteronomy 33:23). Favour also produces great victories amid great impossibilities (Joshua 11:20).

Favour produces recognition, even when you seem the least likely to receive it (Samuel 16:22).

Favour creates prominence and preferential treatment (Esther 2:17). Favour produces petitions granted even by ungodly civil authorities, (Esther 5:8).

It (favour) also causes policies, rules, regulations, and law to be changed and reversed to your advantage (Esther 8:5).

Finally, favour produces victories in battles you won’t even fight because God will fight them for you (Psalm 44:3).

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika.