First standalone 5G network drives SA’s 4IR

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – RAIN’S fifth-generation (5G) network will demonstrate how this technology is powerful in realising South Africa’s fourth industrial revolution (4IR) future, the sole data mobile network said.

It launched the network this past weekend.

It is the first commercial standalone 5G network in Africa and among a few networks of its kind globally.

Huawei’s 5G solutions power the network.

“Our Standalone 5G will enable the industries digital transformation in the future, such as smart healthcare, smart ports, smart mining and smart manufacturing in South Africa,” Khaya Dlanga, rain Chief Marketing Officer, said.

The network is currently available in Cape Town covering areas including Sea Point, Claremont, Goodwood, Bellville, Durbanville and Cape Town City Centre.

“We will work with the trustworthy strategic partner to further expand our 5G networks and bring the best service and experience to our customers,” Dlanga said.

The newly released Standalone 5G network is built on rain’s own sites.

This allows rain to significantly enhance its fixed wireless broadband

(FWA) service experience in the covered areas.

It is anticipated Standalone 5G will further improve 5G network

performance with increased uplink rate, lower latency, and improved reliability, ushering in high-end cloud VR and cloud gaming services, more diversified enterprise and home broadband services.

– CAJ News