Five arrested after Americans killed in Kenya attack

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI – LAW enforcers have arrested five men in connection with the deadly attack on a military base in northern Kenya.

The attack by the Al-Shabaab radicals on the Manda Bay facility in Lamu County left three American citizens dead and two others injured.

The deceased include a United States Service member and two Department of Defence contractors. Those injured were members of the Defence Department.

Paul Njuguna, the Kenya Defence Forces spokesman, confirmed the arrests of the suspects.

He said the situation had been stabilised after the attack.

“The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going,” Njuguna stated.

Four suspected Al Shabaab militants were earlier killed during the attack.

The military facility attacked on Sunday hosts personnel from both Kenya and US forces.

General Stephen Townsend, Commander of the US Africa Command, pledged his country’s fight to eliminate the Al-Shabaab.

“We remain committed to preventing al-Shabaab from maintaining a safe haven to plan deadly attacks against the US homeland, East African and international partners,” Townsend stated.

– CAJ News