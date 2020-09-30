FNB on protecting business assets during load shedding

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – SOUTH African businesses resuming activities in line with the easing of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions still have to contend with the menace of loadshedding.

Thankfully, the introduction of various load shedding notification platforms can play a role in helping to mitigate some of the risks as business owners can see the load shedding schedules and check when load shedding will affect their areas.

That is according to Malesela Maupa, Head of Insurer Relationships at First National Bank (FNB) Insurance Brokers.

He advocated for use of back-up power supply, in order to minimise loss of productivity, thus businesses need to ensure that power generators or uninterruptible power source (UPS) units were always protected and kept safe.

Maupa bemoaned the instant damage to the business’ electrical equipment when electricity comes back after a few hours of load shedding.

In conclusion, Maupa says during load shedding, some businesses were overly exposed in that their security systems and processes might be compromised.

“For instance, if security cameras are not working, businesses are more vulnerable to crime.”

Therefore, having measures such as power generators or other alternative energy supplies can help reduce the vulnerability of businesses being exposed to

crime.”

South Africa is under Level 1 of the lockdown as COVID-19 cases ease.

– CAJ News