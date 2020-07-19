For protection, God removes some people from our lives

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HUMANS have a tendency of calling back the same people that Jehovah God chases out of their lives.

Out of ignorance, they invite them back yet Jehovah would have shut these people’s lives for their own good.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, hear me out loudly and clearly!

If you keep looking after such persons when Jehovah chases them out of your life, then, be ready to deal with the consequences. Be ready to contend with whatever trouble, heartbreak, and agony they will bring back to your life.

Every day, Jehovah speaks to us in different ways. He does so distinctively and discreetly to ensure our hearts, souls and minds are not hurt by such people’s toxic, poisonous, harmful, injurious and destructive associations.

If you insist on smuggling back such people without Jehovah’s approval, do not cry foul when they start tormenting you.

Jehovah sees the deepest secrets that no human eye will ever see.

The only way Jehovah would safeguard us from such persons without crudely or savagely hurting them too is to simply separate us from them because they are too His children.

So, Jehovah causes the disconnection, divorce and isolation between you and these people for your own goodness.

Sometimes, if you are too slow to understand Jehovah’s will or purpose of separation, He would cause those individuals you love most to sink you deep into trouble so that you feel the pain so you quickly dissociate, divorce or disengage yourself from them.

No human being would want to suffer in a world full of opportunities due to withholding or repression by other people.

This is why when Jonah tried to go to Tarshish instead of preaching Jehovah’s message in Nineveh, the ship he was sailing in began to sink due to violent storm.

Interestingly, the vigilant and sharp-eyed sailors sensed a stranger among them was in fact causing them to die for the sins they did not commit.

Jonah 1:15 of the New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel: “Then the sailors picked Jonah up and threw him into the raging sea, and the storm stopped at once!”

Jehovah sees the deepest, bottomless, immeasurable and unfathomed secrets in order to keep ourselves safe, happy, peaceful and prosperous.

Yet with these vultures around you, you will not prosper or experience the joy of your heart, hence Jehovah chasing them out of your life.

As humans, we however require spiritual eyes to see where Jehovah wants us to go and respond positively.

If we are too slow to see or discern how best Jehovah wants to free us from unromantic relationships, abuse, slavery, persecution or poverty, then Jehovah would cause our tormentors to worsen their wickedness or evil actions until such a time we would say: “enough is enough!”

It’s either you fight back or peacefully leave your perceived enemy, thus disengaging, separation or divorcing if it is an unromantic relationship.

A good example is that of the people of Israel, who were under Egyptian bondage and slavery for 116 Years.

When Jehovah spoke to Moses about freeing them from slavery, they refused to walk out of Pharaoh’s captivity. Yet the Almighty had prepared them a new place of honey and milk in Canaan.

Exodus 9:12 of the New International Version states: “But the LORD (Jehovah)hardened Pharaoh’s heart and he would not listen to Moses and Aaron, just as the LORD had said to Moses.”

I know that some of you will not easily understand this message because secrets always belong to Jehovah.

Deuteronomy 29:29 of the English Standard Version reads: “The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.”

Daniel 2:22 of the English Standard Version complements: “He (Jehovah) reveals deep and hidden things; he knows what is in the darkness, and the light dwells with him.”

This is why Jehovah quickly causes people, sometimes hate you for no reason because He knows if they continue to love you, in most cases, your destiny cannot be fulfilled.

Sometimes the talent or skill inherent in you requires some sort of insults, abuse and humiliation for no reason, provocation, libelous, belittling or being bad-mouthed so that you become angry and unleash what you are capable of doing.

In most cases, Jehovah peacefully separates you, from some people, in order to show you that with or without them your destiny can not be denied.

The most important thing in our lives is to fulfill our calling and destiny, which Jehovah has planned for us.

Only then will we find fulfillment and contentment in our hearts when we are doing His will and usually we will then have a positive influence on others helping them to identify and enter into their inheritance and calling in life.

Many people never come into their inheritance because of uncertainty and lack of confidence as to what belongs to them.

Always remember, whenever Jehovah is causing separation or disconnection in your life, He does that to ensure your eyes are opened to see new opportunities lying ahead of you.

However, if you are spiritually blind, in most cases you end up running back again to those tormentors that Jehovah was initially using as your stepping stones.

It is Jehovah’s intention to separates us knowingly or unknowing from the shadows of those we suspect of stopping us from realising our dreams, goals, objectives, experience pleasure, joy of our hearts, happiness and satisfaction.

Jehovah does so by allowing crises to come in your life so that you move over.

However, while we go through these crises, let it be also known that it is not Jehovah’s plan to harm you, but His intention is to mentor and prosper you through the storms.

Jeremiah 29:11 of the New International Version confirms this True Gospel I’m preaching here: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Always remember that every good and perfect gift comes from Jehovah to make our hearts rejoice.

James 1:17 of the English Standard Version reads: “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.:

Please, stop chasing after those people who walked out of your life before. It was Jehovah who wanted to give you and family a new beginning.

Even in love, if you continue begging a person who does not love you, be careful, tomorrow you shall cry the worst. In a nutshell, let that person go, and you shall find another one who truly loves you wholeheartedly.

So are churches. Some churches are not good for you, and if they do not like your presence, leave them, move over, start a new chapter. Remember Jehovah is for us all.

Psalm 118:7 of the English Standard Version confirms: “The LORD is on my side as my helper; I shall look in triumph on those who hate me.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

