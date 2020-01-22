Foreign stars lead Absa Premiership top scorer race

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – AS the race to clinch the Absa Premiership title intensifies, so is the quest by strikers to finish top of the goal scoring charts.

If current form is anything to go by, a foreign player will finish the season as the top scorer.

Malawian forward, Gabadinho Mhango has shot to the top of the charts, his form in front of goal coinciding with his side, Orlando Pirates, steadily rising up the log- to fifth position.

Mhango is on 12 goals, two ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ Serbian hotshot, Samir Nurkovic.

Nurkovic has been a sensation in his debut season in South Africa. He is among the major reason why Chiefs are top of the log standings and in a good position to land their first title since 2012/13.

Bongi Ntuli, also at ten goals is the highest scoring South African striker. Interestingly, his side AmaZulu, have managed a total of eleven goals. They have the unenviable tag as a one-man team and are justifiably at the bottom of the 16-team table.

Mhango, Nurkovic and Ntuli are the only players to reach double figures.

Zimbabwean star, Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows) and Namibian counterpart, Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park) are on nine goals.

The South African pair of Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City) and Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United) is on seven goals.

Zambian Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards was last season’s top scorer with 16 goals.

He joined an illustrious list of Zambians including James Chamanga, Chris Katongo, Dennis Lota (late), and Collins Mbesuma (twice) to win the top award in South Africa.

Meanwhile, league action resumes on Friday afternoon when Cape Town City host Leopards at Cape Town Stadium.

Later that evening, third-placed SuperSport United welcome Chippa United to the Lucas Moripe Stadium, in a battle of two former Zimbabwe captains, Kaitano Tembo and Norman Mapeza, now at the helm of the two sides, respectively.

On Saturday, Chiefs will be out to extend their seven point cushion at the top when they visit Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Stellenbosch will host relegation-haunted Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium.

Pirates are back at the Orlando Stadium for a clash with AmaZulu.

In Sunday’s only clash, Baroka will host Maritzburg United.

– CAJ News