Gauteng eager to move to level 3 lockdown

by GENEVIEVE KGAFE

VANDERBIJLPARK – GAUTENG, South Africa’s economic hub and seat of the executive, is eager to move to level 3 of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown despite the province having the second-highest number of cases of the pandemic.

Premier David Makhura is eager for the province to move to that level in line with pronouncements by President Cyril Ramaphosa disclosing his government was considering easing the lockdown from the current level 4 possibly at the end of May.

“We are preparing for level 3. We want to move to the next level to

reopen the economy,” Makhura said.

He said the transition to that level would be done in a “responsible and more cautious way.”

“We can’t stay at level 4 for too long because too many people don’t

have the means to support themselves,” the premier stated.

Makhura acknowledged the infection rate adding the economy was taking strain.

Gauteng joins the Western Cape, the epicentre of the COVID-9, in calling for a decreased lockdown.

Last week, Premier Alan Winde said he wanted the province to also drop to level 3 of the restrictions.

Ramaphosa recently said most of the country would move to level 3 but hotspots might remain stuck at level 4.

South Africa has confirmed 17 200 cases of COVID-19.

Some 312 individuals have died.

– CAJ News