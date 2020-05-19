Girl (4) latest rape victim in Somali crises

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

MOGADISHU – THE rape of a four-year-old girl in the crisis-torn Somalia has sparked outrage.

It is the latest act of sexual violence against minors in the East African country besieged by terror attacks by Muslim groups such as the Al-Shabaab as well as ethnic tensions.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) denounced the latest rape that occurred in the region of Madina in the capital city, Mogadishu.

Anders Thomsen, the UNFPA representative in the East African country, denounced the violation.

“It is with great concern that we continue to see a number of similar cases in Somalia,” the envoy lamented.

He expressed solidarity with the unnamed rape survivor and her family, while calling on the government of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to probe the case.

“UNFPA stands with the young girl’s family and we fully call on the authorities for the speedy investigation of this case and we call for proper judicial process to take its course.”

UNFPA reiterated its call for the speedy passage into law of the Sexual Offences Bill.

It has been pending adoption by the Parliament.

It is anticipated the law will be vital in preventing and criminalizing all sexual offences.

UNFPA Somalia also called for the strengthening of protection systems as women and girls continue to be at high risk of experiencing gender-based violence.

“Today and every day, let us stand up for the human rights, safety and dignity of every woman and girl everywhere,” Thomsen said.

– CAJ News