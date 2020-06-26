Global marathon goes virtual, defies COVID-19

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI – THE raging coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has relegated yet another global marathon into a virtual race.

The Lewa Marathon, initially scheduled for Kenya, will be run virtually on Saturday.

The 2020 edition already has over 1 000 registered participants from over 70 cities, representing 20 countries.

Hailed as one of the world’s greatest marathons, it has received support from the global technology firm, Huawei.

Huawei has offered its support to curb the possibility of a cancellation.

The race will be used to launch the #preparingfortomorrow campaign.

It is in recognition that the extraordinary impacts the marathon has had on wildlife, communities and the tourism economy.

The marathon has raised KSh800 million for more than 80 education, health, agriculture and conservation projects across Kenya.

“Every effort we can make now to protect the wildlife will make sure we are prepared for when tourism returns and creates jobs and benefits for local communities,” said Mike Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

Located in northern Kenya, Lewa is home to 11 percent of the global population of the endangered Grevy’s zebra.

It currently hosts over 200 rhino across the Lewa-Borana landscape, as well as a host of other wildlife species.

“The uninterrupted and continued existence of conservancy is crucial,” Stanley Shenlei, Huawei Key Accounts Director, said.

The Lewa Safari Marathon is a rebrand of the famous Safaricom Lewa Marathon.

– CAJ News