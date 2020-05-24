God’s grace qualifies the unqualified

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

SO many people have tried in vain to reinvent themselves. They have been unsuccessful in transforming themselves from a previous life of wrongdoing.

Others have never done anything wrong and tried frantically to earn a decent, competent, reasonable, fair and acceptable kind of life through hard work.

Yet, they still fail to make it.

Some would toil day and night for the perfect life – to be proud owners of houses, drive better cars, own properties and be financially stable. Again, nothing good ever comes their way.

Others would try short cuts to amass wealth. They have resorted to unscrupulous and immoral means and the resulted in imprisonment and loss of everything they accumulated or stockpiled.

Some people are highly educated to an extent of displaying their degree certificates everywhere in the house. Yet they are still poor compared to those widely looked down upon as uneducated.

Others choose to get married to a rich partner, but somewhere along the way, they become abusive and disobedient.

They gain an I-know-it-all attitude. They show unknown characteristics that are contrary to what they were initially loved for, and then boom, love is lost.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, believe it or not, the truth is that Jehovah God chooses whosoever to bless at His own time.

Psalm 127:2 of the New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel I’m sharing with you: “It is useless for you to work so hard from early morning until late at night, anxiously working for food to eat; for God gives rest to his loved ones.”

Isn’t it amazing?

My appeal to all reading this True Gospel is that you absorb this vital information, the earlier the better for your economic turnaround.

Remember, we did not create ourselves to be who what we are, but Jehovah did. Most importantly, Yahweh knew us before we were born.

Jeremiah 1:5 of the Berean Study Bible says: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

Our main problem is that in our desperation to make ends meet, we rarely put our trust in Jehovah. Instead, we place our hopes on human beings forgetting people will always be people, who disappoint when we least expect.

This is why Jesus Christ always teaches us to trust in the Lord so that everything we so desire shall be given to us.

Matthew 6:33 of the New Living Translation says: “Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need.”

Jesus does not lie about these teachings because he knows very well His heavenly father has good plans for us provided we live righteous life.

Jeremiah 29:11 of the Berean Study Bible attests this True Gospel saying: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, to give you a future and a hope.”

This is why when you look at Jesse following prophet Samuel’s visit to his home to anoint a new king of Israel, him and prophet Samuel thought out of Jess’ eight sons and two daughters, there was no way God would not name the eldest king.

Instead of choosing from the first three sons Eliab, Abinadab and Shammah, Jehovah God chose the youngest boy, who was a mere shepherd or herdsman. This boy was called David.

Little did he know Jehovah chooses whosoever He wanted to bless even the so-called qualified are there.

Jehovah God always qualifies the so-called unqualified whilst the so-called qualified are left to clutch in utter disbelief.

Remember that in the beginning King Saul served Jehovah faithfully, but along the way, maybe due to excessive power, he later became disobedient and arrogant with God’s people.

This is where you become Jehovah’s number one enemy, hence Prophet Samuel anointing the one regarded as young and useless for that matter to become a new king.

The anointing of David happened in the bush whilst the king and his inner circle were feasting back home.

If you closely follow what later became David, he was very powerful. He could kill a lion with bare hands because Jehovah was with him.

Young David later killed the troublesome giant Goliath with a stone. All Israelite armies feared Goliath so much.

1 Samuel 17:36 of the New International Version states: “Your servant (David) has killed both the lion and the bear; this uncircumcised Philistine (Goliath) will be like one of them, because he has defied the armies of the living God.”

When Jehovah chooses who to bless, He does not look at one’s beauty, handsome, age, historic background or status, but blesses so whoever He chooses depending on obedience.

Remember Joseph was sold by his jealousy brothers for dreaming “dreams”. Little did they know where they were selling little Joseph to was actually making him the new prime minister of Egypt.

This is always Jehovah’s character of raising the down trodden to make them respected persons whilst the so-called highly educated and rich end up being condemned.

It is in Jehovah’s character of making the unqualified people become qualified.

Luke 1:37 of the New Living Translation says: “For nothing is impossible with God.”

Jehovah God qualifies the unqualified.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika